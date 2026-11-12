Late NBC Voice Dan Hicks Gets Emotional Tribute From Close Friend

Dan Hicks built a remarkable career as one of NBC Sports’ most recognizable broadcasting voices. Over 34 years with the network, he covered golf, Olympic events, and Notre Dame football, becoming a familiar presence for sports fans nationwide.

The veteran broadcaster died at 64 following what his family described as an “acute illness.” His sudden passing on November 12 has prompted tributes from colleagues, athletes and organizations that worked with him throughout his career.

Hicks’ influence spanned several sports and generations of broadcasters. As the golf community remembers his work, the tributes have also highlighted the relationships he developed away from the television cameras.

Roger Maltbie Remembers Dan Hicks as a Close Friend

On Golf Channel with Rich Lerner and Jimmy Roberts, former NBC analyst Roger Maltbie paid an emotional tribute to Dan Hicks, making clear his death was more than the loss of a longtime colleague.

“This is not losing a colleague and a nice guy. This is losing a pal,” Maltbie said.

Maltbie also recalled the close friendship he shared with Hicks and Roberts.

The three broadcasters called themselves the “supper club,” reflecting the time they regularly spent together away from their professional responsibilities.

Their friendship stretched across roughly 25 years. Maltbie explained that their shared dinners and personal moments had become an important part of their lives.

He recalled that NBC Sports executive Sam Flood called Maltbie the previous night after speaking with Tommy Roy, knowing the news would deeply affect him.

As Maltbie recalled, Flood told him, “I had to give you a call. I just spoke with Tommy Roy, and I knew I had to call you because you, Jimmy, and Dan probably had dinner together more often than you did with your wives over the last 25 or so years.”

The comment highlighted the broadcasters’ decades-long friendship, which grew beyond their shared professional roles.

Maltbie struggled to hold back his emotions as he remembered Hicks. He described him as a “fun and wonderful guy” and made his feelings clear.

“I love him. You know, this is really hard. It’s really tough,” Maltbie said.

His tribute revealed the relationships Hicks built in broadcasting and the grief of colleagues who knew him as a friend, not just a familiar TV voice.

Dan Hicks’ Wife Hannah Storm Remembers Him as a Devoted Husband and Loving Father

Hicks’ wife, ESPN broadcaster Hannah Storm, shared an emotional statement following his sudden death at 64. She remembered him as a devoted husband, loving father to their three daughters and a cherished friend whose kindness and humor brought people together.

Storm said Hicks died suddenly and unexpectedly from an “acute illness.” She said his loss was immeasurable and he would be deeply missed.

Hicks and Storm married on January 8, 1994, and had been together for more than three decades. Their three daughters are also mourning his passing.

Storm’s statement praised Hicks as someone who made everyone feel valued and brought energy and laughter wherever he went. She also thanked those supporting the family.

The family’s tribute was followed by heartfelt messages from across the sports broadcasting community.

NBC Sports, ESPN and Notre Dame Pay Tribute to Dan Hicks

NBC Sports remembered Hicks as an extraordinary colleague and friend, celebrating his storytelling, enthusiasm and humor.

He spent 34 years at NBC, including 26 as the signature voice of its golf coverage.

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro offered condolences to Storm and their daughters, calling Hicks a respected sports broadcaster and expressing support for the family.

Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua remembered Hicks as a university friend and defining voice of Fighting Irish football.

He also recalled their 25-year friendship, saying Hicks was dear to him beyond their NBC Sports relationship.