Legendary Golf Announcer Dan Hicks Dies at 64 Following Sudden Illness

Longtime NBC Sports broadcaster and legendary golf announcer Dan Hicks has died at the age of 64 following a sudden illness, according to a statement released by his family.

Hicks, who spent more than three decades with NBC Sports and became one of golf’s most recognizable broadcasting voices, died following what his family described as an unexpected medical emergency.

“Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan following an acute illness,” the statement read.

Hicks is survived by his wife of more than 30 years, ESPN broadcaster Hannah Storm, and their three daughters.

His family remembered him as a devoted husband, loving father, and cherished friend whose kindness and humor brought people together.

The heartbreaking news marks the loss of a beloved figure in sports broadcasting, whose voice accompanied some of golf’s greatest moments over the past three decades.