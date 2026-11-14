Dan Hicks’ Wife Hannah Storm Gets Personal Message From Tiger Woods Amid Golf Announcer’s Death

Dan Hicks’ wife Hannah Storm continues to be in the thoughts of media members, golfers and Notre Dame fans alike as the family mourns the death of the legendary NBC announcer. Tiger Woods was among the golfers to share a heartfelt message on Hicks as the legend revealed a personal note to Storm as part of a tribute to the announcer on social media.

Storm reposted Woods’ heartfelt message to her Instagram Stories.

“Dan Hicks was beloved by all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him,” Woods remarked in a November 13, message shared on social media. “His kindness, warmth, and presence will be deeply missed.

“Like so many in the golf world, Dan was a great friend to me both on and off the course. I had the utmost respect for him and the incredible job he did for our sport for decades,” Woods added.

“Our thoughts are with Hannah and their daughters during this incredibly difficult time. I hope they find comfort in knowing how much he meant to so many people and the lasting impact he made on everyone whose life he touched.”

Messages Pour in to Support Dan Hicks’ Wife Hannah Storm Following Announcer’s Unexpected Death

Play

Hicks is survived by Storm and the couple’s three daughters. ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt also shared a message to Storm during his “One Big Thing” segment.

“And as sad as we are for our colleagues at NBC, it pales to our concern for beloved members of our ESPN family,” Van Pelt noted during a November 13, edition of “SportsCenter.” “Dan lovingly called them ‘Hicks chicks,’ his wife Hannah Storm and their three lovely daughters.

“Every one of us at ESPN lifts you up in prayer and holds you in our hearts in the hope that somehow you don’t feel alone in enduring this, the most difficult moment of your lives, because you’re not,” Van Pelt continued.

“And I’d hesitate to speak on behalf of our company (ESPN), let alone an entire industry. But I feel certain I speak for every one of us in front of or behind a camera in any shop that covers sports when I say we love you and your family and we stand ready to do whatever might be helpful in this moment and in the days, weeks, months and years to come.”

Dan Hicks Wife’ Hannah Storm Shares Heartfelt Message on Golf Announcer’s Death

Storm announced the sobering news of Hicks’ passing in a touching message posted to social media on Thursday, November 12. Hicks’ wife, who is also a longtime media member, described her late husband as “endlessly kind” while revealing that the family is “heartbroken” following his death.

“Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan following an acute illness,” Storm said in a November 12, message on X. “He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father to our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many. His loss is immeasurable.

“Dan was truly one of a kind and, quite simply, the person everyone wanted to be around. When he walked into a room, he brought the energy, the laughter and the people together,” Storm added.

“He was endlessly kind, thoughtful and funny, and he made everyone feel like they mattered.”