Dan Hicks’ Cause of Death: Wife Hannah Storm Reveals How Notre Dame Announcer Died

Dan Hicks’ unexpected death is prompting an outpouring of support from fans amid questions about how the NBC announcer died. Hicks’ wife Hannah Storm revealed details on the announcer’s cause of death in a heartfelt statement.

The announcer died from an “acute illness” but no further details have been provided on Hicks’ passing. Storm described Hicks’ death as “sudden and unexpected.”

Hicks was known for announcing golf, Notre Dame football and other sporting events. The veteran announcer was 64 years old at the time of his passing.

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“Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan following an acute illness,” Storm noted in a November 12, message on X. “He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father to our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many. His loss is immeasurable.

“Dan was truly one of a kind and, quite simply, the person everyone wanted to be around. When he walked into a room, he brought the energy, the laughter and the people together,” Storm continued.

“He was endlessly kind, thoughtful and funny, and he made everyone feel like they mattered.”

Dan Hicks Is Survived by Wife Hannah Storm & 3 Kids

Hicks and Storm have been married for 32 years. The couple tied the knot on January 8, 1994.

Storm revealed that the couple’s three daughters are “heartbroken” following Hicks’ passing.

“Our three daughters and I are heartbroken,” Storm noted. “We are grateful for the love and support surrounding our family during this incredibly difficult time.

“There are simply no words to express how much he will be missed.”

ESPN Sends Heartfelt Message on Dan Hicks & Wife Hannah Storm

Like Hicks, Storm is a legendary media personality who currently works for ESPN. Both NBC and ESPN released heartfelt messages on Hicks’ passing.

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro offered “deepest condolences” to Storm and Hicks’ family.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Dan Hicks, a respected voice in sports broadcasting and husband of longtime ESPN anchor Hannah Storm,” Pitaro noted in a November 12, statement.

“Hannah is a cherished member of the ESPN family, and our hearts are with her, their three daughters and all who knew and loved Dan, including his NBC colleagues, during this incredibly difficult time,” Pitaro added.

“We extend our deepest condolences and stand alongside Hannah and her family.”

Dan Hicks Is Known for His Work as Both a Golf & Notre Dame Football Announcer

NBC celebrated Hicks’ 34 years of working at the network. The NBC statement described Hicks as “an extraordinary colleague, friend and person.”

“Dan Hicks was an extraordinary colleague, friend and person. In his 34 years at NBC Sports,” the NBC statement detailed on November 12.

“He was an exceptional storyteller and caller of games and events who elevated some of the biggest moments in sports history, from Olympic swimming and skiing to Notre Dame football, numerous other high profile events and especially as the signature voice of our golf coverage for the last 26 years,” the statement continued.

“Dan’s blend of knowledge, style, enthusiasm and humor informed and entertained fans for decades. But far beyond his on-air excellence, Dan was a better person who welcomed teammates with a smile, a joke, or a word of encouragement, sometimes all three in the same sentence.”