DeChambeau Takes On Unexpected Competitor in Backyard Games Final

Bryson DeChambeau just posted the start of his final episode in his Backyard Games series, and he’s taking on an unexpected challenger. Chance Taylor eliminated several of YouTube’s biggest names to reach the Final and try to win $100,000 from DeChambeau.

DeChambeau uploaded the first of a two-part finale on Thursday, playing the first two of a three-hole final against Taylor. The final video will feature a shot over DeChambeau’s house, the same shot made famous in his other video where he took several days to hit a hole-in-one, but let a fan try. That fan did so in far less time.

So far, the match is tied. Each posted a three on the first hole, both missing short putts. Each shot a two on the second hole, with Bryson sinking a 30-plus-foot chip to keep things square.

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Who Is Chance Taylor?

An unexpected finalist, Chance Taylor is a breakout 26-year-old professional golfer and YouTube Creator from Gate City, Virginia. He rose in popularity this past year after competing in the Your Golf Tour (YGT) series. Most fans didn’t know who he was going into the series, but his thick accent, tattoos, and real golfing skill turned heads.

Taylor is loaded with personality, and the fact he defeated Wesley and George Bryan, along with Grant Horvat and Brad Dalke, to make it to the final says a lot about his ability and nerves under pressure. That he’s tied with DeChambeau going into the final hole says even more.

Fans Are Loving The Series and Taylor’s Chances

Comments on the video are in the thousands, with over 1300 in just a couple of hours. Most have been complimentary of the series, and many are showing their support for Chance, who has garnered a ton of support from the online golf community.

“Taking out Wes and George and Grant, and Dalke is crazy. Well done, Chance,” wrote one fan. “Chance just took out the whole YGT Captains roster!” wrote another. “Stunned. From the start I figured it would be Dalke. Another upset!! Well done, Chance. Good luck tomorrow,” said another who was eagerly waiting for the finale to drop less than 24 hours later.

If Chance wins, he’ll earn $100K for his efforts. If he loses, DeChambeau will donate the $100K to one of his followers.

Expect More Backyard Games From DeChambeau

Having hinted that there will be more of this in the future, it sounds like DeChambeau is already planning another Backyard Games series. He said “Better luck next year,” to one of the contestants, hinting that some of the same field will return. However, it’s also expected that some new faces will be involved.

YouTube golf seems to showcase new names and faces all the time. DeChambeau is extremely plugged into that world. It makes sense that he would do another series given the popularity of this first one, which has already been viewed millions of times.