DeChambeau’s Backyard Games Has Unbelievable Finish To Crown $100K Winner

Bryson DeChambeau’s first-ever Backyard Games has officially come to a close, and the ending is almost too wild to believe. DeChambeau faced off with Chance Taylor in the final, and the shots both players hit were incredible, leading to a playoff hole where Taylor ultimately won the $100,000 prize.

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What Is Backyard Games?

DeChambeau launched “Bryson’s Backyard Games,” a 10-player elimination golf series filmed at his home, with a $100,000 prize. One-hole matches eliminate players until a finalist faces DeChambeau in a three-hole showdown — if he wins, he donates the money to a fan; if he loses, the contestant keeps it.

Competitors include YouTube stars like Grant Horvat, Brad Dalke, and the Bryan Bros. The series has drawn strong engagement, continuing DeChambeau’s trend of viral content (like his hole-in-one-over-the-house stunt) as his YouTube channel nears 2.9 million subscribers.

Who Is Chance Taylor?

Taylor is a golf content creator who went from mocking online golf influencers to becoming one himself after a TikTok video earned him a million views and 10,000 followers almost overnight.

A former competitive golfer, he turned to full-time content creation after a friend convinced him it could become a career. Known for his heavy Southern accent and unique look, his skill level is underrated. His popularity rose when he was included in the YGT series, and he’s been wowing his fellow players ever since.

That he took out some of the series’ top players is a testament to his skill level.

How Did The Final Video End?

DeChambeau and Taylor were both challenged to hit a ball over the pro golfer’s house. Both stuck it to one foot. “That’s the best shot I’ve ever hit with 100K on the line,” said Taylor.

Each tapped in for two, which led them to a playoff hole — the same playoff hole that has been used throughout the series. Taylor added, “Regardless of how this ends, I’ve pushed the Final Boss,” referring to DeChambeau as the end adversary in a long series of challenges.

Taylor, once again, stuck his shot to within two feet of the hole. “I wanted that closer; I feel like you’re about to stuff this thing,” said Taylor. “If you beat me after the last three holes, you deserve it,” he added. DeChambeau took his shot and while it was in the air, Taylor said, “I don’t like my odds.” Unfortunately for DeChambeau, his shot didn’t spin back toward the hole, and he was left with about nine feet, giving Taylor the win and the prize money.

He said he’d be buying a new big block and his wife a new vehicle with the winnings. “Y’all are about to get some big block content,” exclaimed Taylor. DeChambeau handed him a big glass case filled with $100K. “This is crazy,” he said.

Taylor became the first winner of Backyard Games, which will undoubtedly be a featured series on DeChambeau’s channel moving forward. When he chooses to hold another and who is included, remains to be seen. One would have to assume Taylor will be there to defend his title.