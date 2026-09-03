Donald Trump Breaks Silence on Tiger Woods’ Plea Deal

Tiger Woods’ latest legal development has drawn a response from President Donald Trump. The 15-time major champion appeared in a Florida courtroom Wednesday as he moved to resolve the case stemming from his March rollover crash.

Woods initially pleaded not guilty after authorities arrested him following the March 27 incident on Jupiter Island. His latest agreement resolved the case with reduced charges, a five-year driver’s license suspension and financial penalties.

The case has attracted attention because of Woods’ status as one of golf’s biggest stars and his long-standing relationship with Trump. Woods has also faced significant physical challenges in recent years, including ongoing back problems and injuries from his 2021 car crash.

Trump then offered a more personal perspective when asked about Woods and the outcome of the case.

Donald Trump Calls Tiger Woods’ Plea Deal “Very Fair”

Donald Trump said he believes Tiger Woods received a fair resolution and revealed that he had urged the golfer to stop driving himself years ago.

“I know Tiger very well. He’s a great guy,” Trump told Peter Doocy,reporter of FOX News. “He’s unique in so many ways, especially as an athlete, but also as a man.”

Trump also addressed Woods’ ongoing back problems. The president said the golfer “suffers great pain” and described his situation as difficult because of the pain medication involved.

“He suffers great pain, great pain,” Trump said. “It’s a very tough situation because they didn’t find alcohol on him. He didn’t test positive at all for alcohol.”

Trump then connected Woods’ back issues to the circumstances surrounding the case.

“Because of his horrible back, in my opinion a bad doctor, but he had a back operation that did not work out well,” Trump said. “And he is under pain.”

The president also said Woods had a difficult situation when taking prescription pain medication while dealing with severe pain.

Trump called the outcome “very fair” and said Woods should now have someone else drive him.

“I think he’s going to have somebody drive him,” Trump said. “I told him that a long time. Why don’t you get somebody to drive you? So he’s going to have somebody drive him from now on.”

Trump added that Woods remains “a very special guy” and said he was glad the case had reached a resolution.

His comments came shortly after Woods completed the court process in Martin County, Florida.

Tiger Woods Resolves Florida Case

Woods entered a no-contest motion during Wednesday’s change-of-plea hearing. The agreement reduced the more serious DUI charge to reckless driving and included a charge for refusing to submit to a lawful test.

Judge Darren Steele ordered a five-year suspension of Woods’ driver’s license. Reuters reported that two five-year suspensions will run at the same time. Woods also received fines and avoided jail under the agreement.

The case began after Woods’ Land Rover clipped a truck on Jupiter Island on March 27 before rolling onto its side. Woods escaped without injuries.

Woods told authorities that he had looked at his cellphone and changed the radio station before the crash. Deputies also found two hydrocodone pills in his possession.

Woods submitted to a Breathalyzer test that showed no alcohol. He refused to provide a urine sample, according to the case details provided by “FOX News”.

Woods initially pleaded not guilty to the charges on March 31. The court later allowed him to leave the United States for treatment.

The legal resolution comes during another extended absence from competitive golf. Woods has not played an official event since the 2024 Open at Royal Troon.

He remains scheduled to host the Hero World Challenge in December. Trump’s comments now add another layer to the discussion surrounding Woods’ five-year driving restriction and his future away from the wheel.