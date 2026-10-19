How Fallen Oak Became One of America’s Most Exclusive Golf Courses

Tucked away among towering oak trees and rolling hills just north of Biloxi, Fallen Oak Golf Club has earned a reputation as one of the finest golf destinations in the Southeast.

The Tom Fazio-designed course in Saucier, Mississippi, offers something rarely found along the Gulf Coast: dramatic elevation changes, centuries-old trees and a championship layout that has challenged some of golf’s biggest names.

Since opening in 2006, Fallen Oak has collected numerous national accolades, hosted professional tournaments and established itself as a destination for golfers seeking a premium experience.

But the history behind the course, including its connection to Las Vegas, a distinctive leaning oak tree and its transformation into a championship venue, is just as interesting as the golf itself.

From a Las Vegas Vision to the Mississippi Gulf Coast

The story of Fallen Oak actually began in the early 1990s, long before the first golfer stepped onto its fairways.

Casino mogul Steve Wynn envisioned building a world-class golf course for his Beau Rivage resort in Biloxi. Wynn had previously worked with renowned architect Tom Fazio on Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, one of the country’s most exclusive golf destinations.

Wynn wanted to bring a similar experience to Mississippi, combining luxury resort hospitality with championship golf.

Although the idea originated in the 1990s, the project did not become reality until after MGM Grand acquired Wynn’s casino interests. Fazio ultimately designed Fallen Oak, which opened in November 2006.

Unlike Shadow Creek, which required extensive landscaping to transform Nevada desert terrain into a lush golf oasis, Fallen Oak took advantage of Mississippi’s existing natural beauty.

The property already featured rolling hills, wetlands, streams and thousands of mature trees, giving Fazio a natural foundation for his design.

The Unusual Tree That Gave Fallen Oak Its Name

One of the most interesting details about Fallen Oak is that its name comes from a real tree located near the 18th hole.

A massive live oak leaning dramatically toward the ground caught the attention of developers when Beau Rivage originally acquired the property during the 1990s.

Rather than removing the unusual tree, the designers incorporated it into the course’s identity.

According to a 2006 WLOX report covering the course’s unveiling, the leaning oak looked much the same as it had when the property was first purchased years earlier.

Today, the tree remains a defining feature of the finishing hole, providing a distinctive backdrop as golfers approach the clubhouse.

The 18th hole itself is a demanding par 4, featuring elevated tees, strategically placed bunkers and an approach shot toward a green overlooked by the clubhouse.

Large windows inside the clubhouse offer panoramic views of the finishing hole and the famous tree that inspired the course’s name.

More Than 4,000 Trees and a Championship Challenge

Fallen Oak stretches 7,487 yards from its championship tees and plays to a par of 72, with five sets of tees allowing golfers to select a distance appropriate for their abilities.

The course occupies approximately 510 acres near the DeSoto National Forest and features more than 4,000 oak and other hardwood trees.

Its natural landscape includes lakes, streams, marshes, pecan groves and magnolia trees, creating an environment that feels far removed from the nearby casino district.

One particularly interesting feature is the course’s elevation changes, which are relatively uncommon for golf courses along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The par-5 sixth winds through centuries-old live oaks and numerous bunkers, demanding accurate ball placement. The par-3 third features a green that slopes toward marshland, while the par-5 15th stretches more than 600 yards from the back tees.

In 2014, the course completed a bunker renovation that reduced the number of bunkers from 89 to 65. The project also reshaped several bunkers to make the course more playable for higher-handicap golfers without sacrificing its championship character.

A Course That Has Hosted Golf Legends

The course became a regular stop on the PGA Tour Champions circuit, hosting the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic, later known as the Rapiscan Systems Classic.

The tournament brought some of golf’s most recognizable veteran players to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, including major champions and longtime PGA Tour stars.

Among the tournament’s notable winners were David Frost, Fred Couples, Jeff Maggert and Miguel Ángel Jiménez.

The event helped establish Fallen Oak as a legitimate championship venue while providing fans in Mississippi an opportunity to watch professional golf in person.

Golf Digest ranked Fallen Oak as Mississippi’s No. 1 golf course for 2025-26, continuing a run at the top of the state’s rankings that began in 2015.

The publication has also included Fallen Oak among America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses, despite the course’s limited access through Beau Rivage.

The Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational Brings a New Generation

While Fallen Oak built much of its tournament reputation through professional golf, the course has also become an important destination for collegiate competition.

The Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational, jointly hosted by Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Southern Miss, brings some of the nation’s top men’s golf programs to Saucier each fall.

The 2026 tournament, scheduled for October 17-19, features a field that includes Arkansas, Alabama, Illinois, LSU, Tennessee, Florida State and several other nationally recognized programs.

The 54-hole competition also gives spectators a rare opportunity to experience Fallen Oak in a different setting.

Unlike normal resort play, the collegiate tournament is free and open to the public, with organizers encouraging fans to wear their school colors and enjoy a college football-style atmosphere around the finishing hole.

Why Fallen Oak Remains One of Mississippi’s Most Unique Golf Experiences

Unlike most public-access golf courses along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Fallen Oak is reserved for guests of Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi.

The course offers a luxury experience that includes personalized service, practice facilities, clubhouse dining and meticulously maintained TifEagle putting greens.

In a 2019 interview with GolfMississippi.com, a course representative described Fallen Oak’s signature Bloody Mary, made with vodka infused for six days with tomatoes, peppers, onion, garlic and a blend of herbs and spices.

Nearly two decades after opening, the combination of natural scenery, challenging golf and distinctive history continues to make Fallen Oak one of Mississippi’s premier golf destinations.