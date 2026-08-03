FedEx Cup Playoff Bubble: Who’s In, Who’s Out Entering Wyndham

The PGA Tour’s regular season comes down to one final week, and for dozens of players, everything is on the line at the Wyndham Championship.

The tournament at Sedgefield Country Club serves as the last opportunity to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, with only the top 70 players in the season-long standings advancing to the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

While many of the game’s biggest stars have already secured their postseason spots, several recognizable names enter the week sitting directly on the playoff bubble.

Why the Wyndham Championship Carries So Much Weight

The Wyndham Championship has become one of the most pressure-packed events on the PGA Tour schedule because it represents the final chance to improve FedEx Cup positioning before the postseason begins.

The field will be reduced to the top 50 following the opening playoff event, with those players earning spots in the BMW Championship and locking up eligibility for the PGA Tour’s Signature Events in 2027.

Only the top 30 will ultimately advance to the Tour Championship at East Lake, where the FedEx Cup champion will be crowned.

Nearly every player hovering around the cutoff has entered this week’s Wyndham Championship. That sets up what could be one of the most dramatic Sundays of the season as players battle not only for a tournament title but also to extend their seasons.

The stakes only grow larger for those who survive the playoff cuts. According to the PGA Tour, the 30 players who qualify for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club will compete for a $40 million purse, with the FedEx Cup champion earning $10 million and a five-year PGA Tour exemption.

The 2026 season also marks the 20th edition of the FedEx Cup, a season-long competition that debuted in 2007. Previous champions include Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler and defending FedEx Cup champion Tommy Fleetwood, underscoring the prestige of joining one of the PGA Tour’s most exclusive lists.

Jackson Koivun Clings to the Final Playoff Spot

One of the biggest storylines entering the week belongs to rookie Jackson Koivun, who currently occupies the 70th and final playoff position.

Koivun vaulted onto the bubble after capturing the 3M Open for his first PGA Tour victory, but he was unable to create additional breathing room at last week’s Rocket Classic. A pair of late bogeys in Detroit left him exactly where he started the week; holding onto the final postseason berth with one tournament remaining.

His position means every birdie and bogey at Sedgefield could determine whether he advances to Memphis or sees his rookie season end one week early.

Several Veterans Are Chasing the Top 70

The battle immediately outside the cut line is just as compelling.

According to Golfweek, Mac Meissner enters the Wyndham Championship ranked No. 71 after a tie for 26th at the Rocket Classic allowed him to move up one spot. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley also gained momentum, climbing from No. 76 to No. 72 following a tie for 15th in Detroit.

Andrew Putnam slipped to No. 73 after missing the cut, while Johnny Keefer enters at No. 74 after also failing to reach the weekend. Jason Day rounds out the group at No. 75 after withdrawing from the Rocket Classic, leaving himself with plenty of work to do at Sedgefield if he hopes to extend his season.

Ricky Castillo improved to No. 66 after gaining two spots in Detroit, while Steven Fisk dropped to No. 69 following a missed cut. Jordan Smith slipped one position to No. 68, and Matti Schmid also lost ground after failing to make the weekend.

Bigger Names Have Even More Ground to Make Up

The Wyndham Championship field also includes several established stars who will need exceptional performances simply to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Brooks Koepka enters the week ranked 86th in the FedEx Cup standings, while Tony Finau sits 89th. Andrew Novak begins the week at No. 91, Billy Horschel is 107th, Joel Dahmen is 119th, Matt Kuchar is 142nd and Nick Dunlap finds himself well outside contention at No. 165.

Although each player faces a different mathematical path to the postseason, all will need a significant finish at Sedgefield to climb inside the top 70 before the regular season concludes.