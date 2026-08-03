Wyndham Championship Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

The field for the 2026 Wyndham Championship just received another major boost.
Tournament officials announced that former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, four-time PGA Tour winner Daniel Berger, and six-time Tour winner Tony Finau have officially committed to next week’s event at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The trio joined the field just before the entry deadline, giving the PGA Tour’s final regular-season event even more star power as players make one last push to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs.
Players will compete for a $8.2 million purse, with the winner taking home approximately $1.476 million, while also earning 500 FedEx Cup points.
Full 2026 Wyndham Championship Field
Here is the complete list of players competing in the 2026 Wyndham Championship:
Akina, Kihei
Bauchou, Zach
Berger, Daniel
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Blanchet, Chandler
Bradley, Keegan
Brennan, Michael
Brown, Blades
Brown, Dan
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Cantlay, Patrick
Castillo, Ricky
Cauley, Bud
Chatfield, Davis
Clanton, Luke
Cole, Eric
Collet, Tyler
Coody, Pierceson
Crowe, Trace
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
Dou, Zecheng
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Dunlap, Nick
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
English, Harris
Ewart, A.J.
Finau, Tony
Fishburn, Patrick
Fisk, Steven
Fitzpatrick, Alex
Garnett, Brice
Gerard, Ryan
Ghim, Doug
Glover, Lucas
Greyserman, Max
Griffin, Ben
Grillo, Emiliano
Hall, Harry
Harman, Brian
Highsmith, Joe
Higgo, Garrick
Hirata, Kensei
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hodges, Lee
Hoey, Rico
Hoge, Tom
Højgaard, Rasmus
Horschel, Billy
Hossler, Beau
Hrabak, Cooper
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
James, Ben
Kanaya, Takumi
Kang, Jeffrey
Keefer, Johnny
Kim, Michael
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kizzire, Patton
Koepka, Brooks
Kohles, Ben
Koivun, Jackson
Lamprecht, Christo
Lebioda, Hank
Li, Haotong
Lipsky, David
Malnati, Peter
Matsuyama, Hideki
Mazzoli, Stefano
McCarthy, Denny
McCarty, Matt
McGreevy, Max
McNealy, Maverick
Meissner, Mac
Mitchell, Keith
Moore, Taylor
Mouw, William
Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
Noren, Alex
Novak, Andrew
Nyholm, Pontus
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Pan, C.T.
Parry, John
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Penge, Marco
Phillips, Chandler
Poston, J.T.
Potgieter, Aldrich
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Rai, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Reitan, Kristoffer
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Roy, Kevin
Rozo, Marcelo
Saddier, Adrien
Sargent, Gordon
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Shipley, Neal
Simpson, Webb
Smalley, Alex
Smith, Jordan
Smotherman, Austin
Snedeker, Brandt
Spieth, Jordan
Stevens, Sam
Straka, Sepp
Streelman, Kevin
Suber, Jackson
Svensson, Adam
Svensson, Jesper
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Thompson, Davis
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Todd, Brendon
Tosti, Alejandro
van Rooyen, Erik
VanDerLaan, John
Vilips, Karl
Walker, Danny
Wallace, Matt
Whaley, Vince
Wise, Aaron
Wu, Dylan
Young, Cameron
Yu, Kevin
Notable Withdrawals Before Tournament Week
While the Wyndham Championship added several notable names before the entry deadline, the field also saw a handful of late changes following the Rocket Classic.
Fresh off his first PGA Tour victory, Michael Thorbjornsen withdrew after securing his FedEx Cup Playoffs berth and was replaced by Justin Lower.
Kristoffer Reitan also pulled out despite sitting comfortably inside the top 20 in the FedEx Cup standings, opening the door for fellow Norwegian Kristoffer Ventura.
Brendon Todd was replaced by Matt Kuchar, while Dan Brown’s withdrawal allowed Lanto Griffin into the field. Zac Blair also received a sponsor exemption to round out the updated field.
Wyndham Championship Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals