Wyndham Championship Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

The field for the 2026 Wyndham Championship just received another major boost.

Tournament officials announced that former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, four-time PGA Tour winner Daniel Berger, and six-time Tour winner Tony Finau have officially committed to next week’s event at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The trio joined the field just before the entry deadline, giving the PGA Tour’s final regular-season event even more star power as players make one last push to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs.

Players will compete for a $8.2 million purse, with the winner taking home approximately $1.476 million, while also earning 500 FedEx Cup points.

Full 2026 Wyndham Championship Field

Here is the complete list of players competing in the 2026 Wyndham Championship:

Akina, Kihei

Bauchou, Zach

Berger, Daniel

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Blanchet, Chandler

Bradley, Keegan

Brennan, Michael

Brown, Blades

Brown, Dan

Campbell, Brian

Campos, Rafael

Cantlay, Patrick

Castillo, Ricky

Cauley, Bud

Chatfield, Davis

Clanton, Luke

Cole, Eric

Collet, Tyler

Coody, Pierceson

Crowe, Trace

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Dou, Zecheng

Dumont de Chassart, Adrien

Dunlap, Nick

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

English, Harris

Ewart, A.J.

Finau, Tony

Fishburn, Patrick

Fisk, Steven

Fitzpatrick, Alex

Garnett, Brice

Gerard, Ryan

Ghim, Doug

Glover, Lucas

Greyserman, Max

Griffin, Ben

Grillo, Emiliano

Hall, Harry

Harman, Brian

Highsmith, Joe

Higgo, Garrick

Hirata, Kensei

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hodges, Lee

Hoey, Rico

Hoge, Tom

Højgaard, Rasmus

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hrabak, Cooper

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

James, Ben

Kanaya, Takumi

Kang, Jeffrey

Keefer, Johnny

Kim, Michael

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kizzire, Patton

Koepka, Brooks

Kohles, Ben

Koivun, Jackson

Lamprecht, Christo

Lebioda, Hank

Li, Haotong

Lipsky, David

Malnati, Peter

Matsuyama, Hideki

Mazzoli, Stefano

McCarthy, Denny

McCarty, Matt

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

Meissner, Mac

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Taylor

Mouw, William

Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus

Noren, Alex

Novak, Andrew

Nyholm, Pontus

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Pan, C.T.

Parry, John

Pavon, Matthieu

Pendrith, Taylor

Penge, Marco

Phillips, Chandler

Poston, J.T.

Potgieter, Aldrich

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reitan, Kristoffer

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Roy, Kevin

Rozo, Marcelo

Saddier, Adrien

Sargent, Gordon

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Shipley, Neal

Simpson, Webb

Smalley, Alex

Smith, Jordan

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt

Spieth, Jordan

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Streelman, Kevin

Suber, Jackson

Svensson, Adam

Svensson, Jesper

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Tosti, Alejandro

van Rooyen, Erik

VanDerLaan, John

Vilips, Karl

Walker, Danny

Wallace, Matt

Whaley, Vince

Wise, Aaron

Wu, Dylan

Young, Cameron

Yu, Kevin

Notable Withdrawals Before Tournament Week

While the Wyndham Championship added several notable names before the entry deadline, the field also saw a handful of late changes following the Rocket Classic.

Fresh off his first PGA Tour victory, Michael Thorbjornsen withdrew after securing his FedEx Cup Playoffs berth and was replaced by Justin Lower.

Kristoffer Reitan also pulled out despite sitting comfortably inside the top 20 in the FedEx Cup standings, opening the door for fellow Norwegian Kristoffer Ventura.

Brendon Todd was replaced by Matt Kuchar, while Dan Brown’s withdrawal allowed Lanto Griffin into the field. Zac Blair also received a sponsor exemption to round out the updated field.