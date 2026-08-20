FedExCup Bubble: What PGA Tour Players Need at the BMW Championship

Who’s on the cusp of continuing their postseason run? Plenty of big names are fighting it out at the BMW Championship for their spot inside the top 30 of the FedExCup Playoffs.

Once the BMW Championship wraps up, the final leg of the FedExCup Playoffs will make its way to Atlanta, Georgia, for the Tour Championship. The tournament will be played at East Lake Golf Club, for one of its final years before the PGA Tour begins rotating venues starting in 2028.

On the Bubble at BMW Championship

Rickie Fowler entered the BMW Championship as the ultimate bubble boy. He sits at 30th in the FedExCup standings. He needs at least a solo 50th-place or better to keep his season alive. A doable task for Fowler, but still the pressure is on for the Oklahoma State University alum.

Gary Woodland put together an impressive Round 1 at the BMW Championship. Entering the week in need of a solo 38th-place or better to advance, Woodland seems to have put himself in a strong position to secure his tee time at East Lake Golf Club on August 27.

After an impressive year, Michael Thorbjornsen still has work to do. He needs a solo eighth-place finish or better to land in the top 30 and make it to the Tour Championship.

Sungjae Im finds himself in a similar position as Thorbjornsen. He needs a solo eighth or better to continue playing in the postseason. Im fought his way into the BMW Championship in the first plac. He kicked Keith Mitchell out of the competition with his T5 finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The South Korean has qualified for the Tour Championship for seven consecutive seasons, and will be hoping to secure his eight this weekend.

Former World No. 1 Justin Thomas also faces a tough challenge. He needs a solo seventh or better to advance in the playoffs. Fortunately, his opening round put him in good position to do what is needed. He fired a 67 and currently sits T10.

Two-time BMW Championship winner Patrick Cantlay also needs a solo seventh or better to keep his season alive. Cantlay has not won on Tour since claiming the BMW Championship in back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022. He sits tied with JT in 10th, and another strong showing could see him extend his playoff run.

FedExCup Playoffs

After Tommy Fleetwood’s incredible run last year, he ended the season not only as FedExCup champion, but with his first ever win on the PGA Tour victory. Now, the 2026 postseason is shaping up to be full of unexpected names moving up and down the leaderboard.

With only 30 players moving on from the BMW Championship to the Tour Championship, every shot matters. Especially for the golfers hovering around the cutoff. Some of the biggest names in the field are fighting to keep their seasons alive, while others are looking to build momentum heading into the final event.

For the players on the bubble, there is little room for error. A few strong rounds could be enough to secure another week of golf at East Lake. On the other hand, any small mistake could see their season suddenly end.