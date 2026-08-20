Rickie Fowler Dealt Concerning News at BMW Championship as FedExCup Elimination Looms

It has been a solid few months of golf for Rickie Fowler, but the star finds himself facing elimination at the BMW Championship. Heading into the PGA Tour event, Fowler was just above the cut line in the FedExCup Playoffs standings.

Fowler had a suboptimal opening round and is now in danger of being eliminated from the postseason ahead of the Tour Championship. The golfer shot a 1-over-par 71 in the first round of the BMW Championship.

Fowler now has his work cut out for him heading into the final three rounds of the tournament. Only 30 of the remaining 50 golfers qualify for the Tour Championship.

Prior to the BMW Championship, Fowler was at No. 30 in the standings and would be the last golfer to qualify for the Tour Championship if he is at the same spot following the event.

At various points of the first round, the projected standings for the PGA Tour FedExCup Playoffs had Fowler on the outside looking in when it comes to East Lake. Fowler sits at T36 on the BMW Championship leaderboard as the final golfers finish the first round.

The star dropped to as low as No. 37 in the FedExCup Playoffs standings projections but, as of now, still sits right above the cut line at No. 30. Yet, Fowler’s margin for error is shrinking after round one.

Let explore the latest PGA Tour golf news.

Rickie Fowler Has Not Played in the Tour Championship Since 2023

The good news is that while Fowler’s opening round is less than ideal, the star still has a chance to rebound. Last week, things worked in the opposite direction for Jordan Spieth at the St. Jude Championship.

The golfer got out to a hot start but was still eliminated following the tournament as only the top 50 qualified for the BMW Championship. Fowler will aim for the reverse of this outcome but needs a better showing to end the BMW Championship in order to qualify for East Lake.

Fowler has not played the Tour Championship since 2023. It would be a notable achievement for Fowler to be able to play in all three PGA Tour playoff events.

As a reminder, the standings no longer come into play at the Tour Championship as all the golfers now start at even par in Atlanta. Fowler, in theory, would have a chance to win the season’s title if he can advance.

Rickie Fowler Reunited With His Old Swing Coach Butch Harmon

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Ahead of his recent improved play, Fowler reunited with swing coach Butch Harmon. The veteran coach explained why Fowler playing well is good for the PGA Tour.

“I remember when he called me and said, ‘Is there any way, we can get back together?'” Harmon recalled during an August 18, interview with the PGA Tour. “And I said, you have no idea how happy you just made me. I said, because I’ve been struggling watching you.

“… The game needs him to win. He’s one of those guys that people will actually walk up and buy a ticket to watch him play. And now that he’s playing well again, I mean, he could win this week, who knows?”