FedExCup Fall Schedule 2026

The 2026 FedExCup Fall is here. For many players, the next eight events could have a major impact on their 2027 PGA Tour season.

While the FedExCup Fall doesn’t carry the same spotlight as the playoffs, it can be an important stretch for players looking to improve their position in the standings, secure playing opportunities and, for those near the cutoff, maintain their PGA Tour status for another season.

This year’s fall schedule also features a Presidents Cup in the middle. These events give fans plenty to watch as the Tour moves across the United States, Japan, Bermuda and Mexico.

FedExCup Fall Schedule

The FedExCup Fall kicked off last week with a brand-new event in North Carolina. The inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville featured a 132-player field at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove. It featured a $5 million purse and 500 FedExCup points awarded to the winner. The tournament ran from September 17–20.

The schedule then takes a detour from the FedExCup standings for the Presidents Cup. The biennial event will be played from September 24-27 at Medinah Country Club outside of Chicago. This event sees the United States face the International Team on opposite years of the Ryder Cup.

After the Presidents cup, the FedExCup Fall returns with the Bank of Utah Championship, taking place from October 1st through the 4th at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah.

One week later, the Tour heads overseas for the Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama Country Club in Japan, October 8-11.

After a week off, the fall schedule continues with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, October 22–25, at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

The Tour then heads to Mexico for back-to-back events. First up is the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, October 29–November 1, at Vidanta Vallarta. The following week, the World Wide Technology Championship will be played November 5–8 at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos.

From Mexico, the Tour returns to the United States for the Austin Championship in Austin, Texas. The inaugural event will take place on November 12–15 at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa. The event marks the PGA Tour’s return to Austin after a three-year absence.

The FedExCup Fall then concludes in Georgia with The RSM Classic, November 19–22 at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island. That’s where the FedExCup Fall standings will be finalized.

The eight FedExCup Fall tournaments each award 500 FedExCup points to the winner, with purses ranging from $5 million to $8 million. The Presidents Cup is a separate team competition and does not award FedExCup points.

What Comes Next

With the FedExCup Fall underway, the focus shifts to the players who have the most at stake over the next two months.

Some will be looking to make a move up the standings. Others will be trying to secure their PGA Tour status for 2027. With just eight tournaments spread across three countries, there will be plenty of opportunities for players to change their position before the final putt drops at Sea Island.