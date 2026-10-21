Former Major Champion Announces LIV Golf Exit Amid Growing Exodus

LIV Golf has suffered another major blow as the league fights for its future.

Former Open Championship winner Louis Oosthuizen announced on Wednesday, October 21, that he is leaving LIV Golf.

The 44-year-old South African plans to return to the DP World Tour in 2027.

Oosthuizen’s departure comes at a difficult time for LIV Golf. The league is attempting to emerge from bankruptcy and launch its proposed LIV 2.0 model.

Several prominent players have already decided to move on.

Former world No. 1 Jon Rahm is among the biggest names departing the league. As Heavy previously reported, Adrian Meronk has also been linked to an exit.

Now, another major champion is walking away.

Louis Oosthuizen Explains Decision to Leave LIV Golf

Oosthuizen was one of LIV Golf’s original players when the league launched in 2022.

He also captained Southern Guards GC, formerly known as Stinger GC.

But the 2010 Open champion believes it is time for a change.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post ahead of this week’s Hong Kong Open, Oosthuizen explained that the proposed LIV 2.0 schedule played a role in his decision.

The veteran golfer wants more control over his playing calendar.

He also hopes to avoid excessive international travel as he enters the later stages of his career.

“I need to arrange my own schedule and look after my body,” Oosthuizen said.

His decision was not an easy one.

Oosthuizen shared a statement expressing his appreciation for LIV Golf and the Southern Guards organization.

He emphasized his continued support for team golf.

Oosthuizen is an accomplished player. He won the 2010 Open Championship at St. Andrews and has recorded 11 DP World Tour victories.

He also finished runner-up at each of the other three major championships.

Oosthuizen plans to return to the DP World Tour in 2027, and the new-look LIV 2.0 will have to prepare for life without him.

LIV Golf Faces Growing Exodus Ahead of Critical Deadline

Oosthuizen’s departure creates another problem for LIV Golf.

The league filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September after losing the financial backing of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Since then, LIV has worked to establish a new business model for 2027.

The proposed LIV 2.0 structure would feature changes to the league’s schedule and financial arrangements.

However, convincing players to remain has become a significant challenge.

Rahm has already reached a separation agreement with LIV Golf. Other players have also announced departures or taken steps toward leaving.

The league faces an important deadline on October 25.

That is the extended deadline for players to commit to the proposed LIV 2.0 competition.

LIV is also evaluating its future as a whole.

The league’s attorneys recently indicated that a decision on whether to continue operating or wind down could arrive before the end of October.

Those developments make every departure more significant.

Oosthuizen was not just another player on the roster.

He had been with LIV since its beginning and served as captain of one of its established teams.

His decision to leave represents another setback for a league already facing substantial uncertainty.

LIV Golf still hopes to return in 2027, but with major champions continuing to walk away, its path forward is becoming increasingly complicated.