LIV Golf Takes Another Hit After Jon Rahm Decision

The LIV Golf “LIV 2.0” reboot is already facing a major player retention problem.

While the big news today was that superstar Jon Rahm’s lawyer said he will not be joining LIV 2.0, Polish golf commentator Jacek Person reported on X that Adrian Meronk also has no intention of joining the new iteration of LIV.

Meronk’s reported decision is notable because it comes just days after he won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, securing his fifth DP World Tour title and exemption on that circuit through 2028.

His reported decision also adds another complication for LIV as the league attempts to emerge from bankruptcy with a new financial model, new investors and a revamped structure for 2027.

Adrian Meronk Adds to LIV Golf Uncertainty

Though he doesn’t have the same name recognition as guys like Rahm, DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson, Meronk has quietly been a very successful player attached to LIV Golf.

The Polish golfer won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews earlier this week, finishing at 20-under and beating Casey Jarvis and Niklas Norgaard by two shots. The victory gave Meronk his fifth career DP World Tour title and secured his status on the circuit through 2028.

This gives Meronk a clear path outside of LIV Golf. Meronk was among a group of LIV players who had already secured a path to continue competing on the DP World Tour beyond the 2026 season. With his recent win, he has gained even more security. That group also included Tyrrell Hatton, Thomas Detry, David Puig and others.

The fact that Meronk’s reported decision comes on the same day Rahm’s camp said he will not participate in LIV 2.0 is not a good look for the new venture.

LIV Golf Trying to Rebuild Around New Structure

This is a critical time for LIV Golf.

LIV filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September and is now attempting to emerge under a new ownership and financing structure.

The league recently received an initial investment commitment from BC Partners Credit as part of a broader financing package targeting $300 million. The proposal is designed to help LIV emerge from bankruptcy and build a more sustainable business model.

The league is considering a different structure that is ultimately meant to rein in spending and make the league more financially viable. There has also been a push for more player ownership in the league.

For that model to work, player retention is key, and the new version of LIV Golf is not off to a great start. Rahm is one of the biggest names that went to LIV Golf, so losing him is a major blow. LIV needs more than just its biggest stars to build a credible roster, however. Losing a solid, respected player like Meronk on the same day is not an ideal situation.

Rory McIlroy previously predicted that LIV’s financial restructuring could lead to a player exodus, arguing that LIV 2.0 may not be as financially attractive as the original version of the league.

Meronk’s reported decision does not mean LIV 2.0 is unraveling, but it does add another question for a league already trying to stabilize its finances, secure its roster, and build a credible 2027 schedule.

For now, the biggest issue may simply be whether more players follow Rahm and Meronk out the door.