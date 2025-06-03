A Clubhouse Built on Values and Vanilla–Muirfield’s Secret Sauce Still Wins

The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club isn’t just a showcase of elite golf; it’s a blend of tradition, quirks, and the occasional unexpected moments that make it one of the PGA Tour’s most compelling stops.

The 2025 edition brought more than just leaderboard drama; it delivered a collection of odd stats, offbeat traditions, and behind-the-scenes gems that reminded fans why this event stands out.

Nine Straight 54-Hole Leads Converted

Scottie Scheffler’s victory at the 2025 Memorial marked his ninth consecutive win when leading after 54 holes, a streak dating back to the 2023 Phoenix Open. This consistency places him in elite company, matching a feat last achieved by Tiger Woods.

Once criticized for his putting, Scheffler has transformed this aspect of his game. In 2023, he ranked 162nd in strokes gained putting; by 2025, he improved to 27th, converting nearly 90% of putts within 10 feet.

With his Memorial win, Scheffler’s 2025 earnings soared to approximately $14.5 million, underscoring his dominance and the lucrative nature of modern professional golf.

Muirfield’s Milkshake Mania

When PGA Tour pros talk about Muirfield Village, one word keeps popping up–milkshakes. While the pristine course and competitive field get top billing, it’s the clubhouse milkshakes that steal the show behind the scenes.

Known for being thick, rich, and perfectly sweet, these legendary shakes are not just a post-round snack–they’re a rite of passage.

Jack Nicklaus himself is rumored to have initiated the tradition of serving premium milkshakes in the Muirfield Village clubhouse, often recommending the chocolate peanut butter flavor to guests. The tournament’s most famous patrons have praised them, and stories circulate of players skipping lunch just to make room for one.

What makes them special isn’t just the taste, it’s the exclusivity. They’re reserved for players, caddies, and VIPs. This only adds to the mystique. In fact, several PGA Tour players have joked and said they look forward to the Memorial just for the milkshake–regardless of whether their putter is hot.

According to Kentsports, “Payton Manning was here Wednesday and said he puts down three of them before he leaves. He said he goes with the buckeye flavor.”

Jack Nicklaus’s Passion Project

When Jack Nicklaus envisioned Muirfield Village Golf Club, he wasn’t aiming for personal profit. In a surprising move, Nicklaus sold the club to its membership for $445,000, a fraction of its potential market value at the time.

This decision was driven by his desire to maintain integrity and avoid any perception of financial gain from his fellow professionals.

“The course is a reflection of what has happened in my life, of what golf means to me,” Nicklaus said. “I guess you’d have to say it’s my mark, or at least closer to it than anything I’ve ever done. I don’t like the word ‘monument,’ but it’s my showplace, what I feel the game of golf should be.”

Back in 1974, the course reportedly cost around $2 million to build. According to Golf Digest, “that course and clubhouse would cost about $20 million” today.

“That makes it probably the most expensive golfing playground ever built,” writer Larry Dennis said.