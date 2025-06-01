Hi, Subscriber

The Memorial Tournament Purse 2025: How Much Money Does the Winner Make?

scottie scheffler ben griffin memorial tournament
Michael Reaves/Getty
Scottie Scheffler and Ben Griffin played together in the final group of the 2025 The Memorial Tournament on the PGA Tour.

The winner of The Memorial Tournament in 2025 on the PGA Tour will win $4 million as part of a $20 million purse. The second-place finisher will win $2.2 million and third place takes home $1.4 million.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Ben Griffin entered Sunday’s final round in the final group, with Scheffler leading Griffin by one stroke. Scheffler entered the final round of play looking to defend his title at The Memorial, with Griffin aiming for back-to-back wins on the PGA Tour after a victory in the Charles Schwab Challenge. Both Scheffler and Griffin have won twice this season.

The Memorial, hosted by legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus, is played at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The 2025 tournament is being played in honor of Nicklaus’ wife, Barbara.

In 2024, The Memorial Tournament purse was also $20 million, with Scheffler taking home a $4 million paycheck. Entering the 2025 Memorial, Scheffler, who won the had earned more than $10.5 million in 2025, putting him behind only Rory McIlroy on the money list. McIlroy has won $13.9 million with his three victories, including The Masters and The PLAYERS.

With the victory, Scheffler would be the first back-to-back winner at The Memorial since Tiger Woods in 1999 and 2000. No other golfer has won the tournament in back to back years.

The winner of The Memorial, one of eight Signature Events on the 2025 PGA Tour, will also earn 700 FedExCup points. Scheffler leads the FedExCup standings with McIlroy in second place.

Here is the full prize breakdown for The Memorial Tournament in 2025:

The Memorial Tournament 2025 Purse

The PGA Tour released the following purse distribution for the top 72 players in the 2025 Memorial Tournament:

PLACE PRIZE MONEY
1st $4,000,000
2nd $2,200,000
3rd $1,400,000
4th $1,000,000
5th $840,000
6th $760,000
7th $700,000
8th $646,000
9th $600,000
10th $556,000
11th $514,000
12th $472,000
13th $430,000
14th $389,000
15th $369,000
16th $349,000
17th $329,000
18th $309,000
19th $289,000
20th $269,000
21st $250,000
22nd $233,000
23rd $216,000
24th $200,000
25th $184,000
26th $168,000
27th $161,000
28th $154,000
29th $147,000
30th $140,000
31st $133,000
32nd $126,000
33rd $119,000
34th $114,000
35th $109,000
36th $104,000
37th $99,000
38th $94,000
39th $90,000
40th $86,000
41st $82,000
42nd $78,000
43rd $74,000
44th $70,000
45th $66,000
46th $62,000
47th $58,000
48th $56,000
49th $54,000
50th $52,000
51st $51,000
52nd $50,000
53rd $49,000
54th $48,000
55th $47,000
56th $46,000
57th $45,000
58th $44,000
59th $43,000
60th $42,000
61st $41,000
62nd $40,000
63rd $39,000
64th $38,000
65th $37,000
66th $36,000
67th $35,000
68th $34,000
69th $33,000
70th $32,000
71st $31,000
72nd $30,000

The PGA Tour will head north next week for the RBC Canadian Open. The tournament will be played from June 5 through June 8 at the TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley North Course in Caledon, Ontario. The purse for the Canadian Open will be $9.8 million.

In two weeks, the U.S. Open will be played at the Oakmont Country Club in Texas from June 12 to June 15. The purse for the third major tournament of the 2025 season is expected to go up from the $21.5 million purse that was awarded in 2024. The U.S. Open has the largest prize pool of all the major tournaments.

The PLAYERS is the biggest purse in golf. Rory McIlroy won $4.5 million as part of a $25 million purse.

