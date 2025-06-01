The Memorial Tournament Purse 2025: How Much Money Does the Winner Make?

The winner of The Memorial Tournament in 2025 on the PGA Tour will win $4 million as part of a $20 million purse. The second-place finisher will win $2.2 million and third place takes home $1.4 million.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Ben Griffin entered Sunday’s final round in the final group, with Scheffler leading Griffin by one stroke. Scheffler entered the final round of play looking to defend his title at The Memorial, with Griffin aiming for back-to-back wins on the PGA Tour after a victory in the Charles Schwab Challenge. Both Scheffler and Griffin have won twice this season.
The Memorial, hosted by legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus, is played at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The 2025 tournament is being played in honor of Nicklaus’ wife, Barbara.
In 2024, The Memorial Tournament purse was also $20 million, with Scheffler taking home a $4 million paycheck. Entering the 2025 Memorial, Scheffler, who won the had earned more than $10.5 million in 2025, putting him behind only Rory McIlroy on the money list. McIlroy has won $13.9 million with his three victories, including The Masters and The PLAYERS.
With the victory, Scheffler would be the first back-to-back winner at The Memorial since Tiger Woods in 1999 and 2000. No other golfer has won the tournament in back to back years.
The winner of The Memorial, one of eight Signature Events on the 2025 PGA Tour, will also earn 700 FedExCup points. Scheffler leads the FedExCup standings with McIlroy in second place.
Here is the full prize breakdown for The Memorial Tournament in 2025:
The Memorial Tournament 2025 Purse
The PGA Tour released the following purse distribution for the top 72 players in the 2025 Memorial Tournament:
|PLACE
|PRIZE MONEY
|1st
|$4,000,000
|2nd
|$2,200,000
|3rd
|$1,400,000
|4th
|$1,000,000
|5th
|$840,000
|6th
|$760,000
|7th
|$700,000
|8th
|$646,000
|9th
|$600,000
|10th
|$556,000
|11th
|$514,000
|12th
|$472,000
|13th
|$430,000
|14th
|$389,000
|15th
|$369,000
|16th
|$349,000
|17th
|$329,000
|18th
|$309,000
|19th
|$289,000
|20th
|$269,000
|21st
|$250,000
|22nd
|$233,000
|23rd
|$216,000
|24th
|$200,000
|25th
|$184,000
|26th
|$168,000
|27th
|$161,000
|28th
|$154,000
|29th
|$147,000
|30th
|$140,000
|31st
|$133,000
|32nd
|$126,000
|33rd
|$119,000
|34th
|$114,000
|35th
|$109,000
|36th
|$104,000
|37th
|$99,000
|38th
|$94,000
|39th
|$90,000
|40th
|$86,000
|41st
|$82,000
|42nd
|$78,000
|43rd
|$74,000
|44th
|$70,000
|45th
|$66,000
|46th
|$62,000
|47th
|$58,000
|48th
|$56,000
|49th
|$54,000
|50th
|$52,000
|51st
|$51,000
|52nd
|$50,000
|53rd
|$49,000
|54th
|$48,000
|55th
|$47,000
|56th
|$46,000
|57th
|$45,000
|58th
|$44,000
|59th
|$43,000
|60th
|$42,000
|61st
|$41,000
|62nd
|$40,000
|63rd
|$39,000
|64th
|$38,000
|65th
|$37,000
|66th
|$36,000
|67th
|$35,000
|68th
|$34,000
|69th
|$33,000
|70th
|$32,000
|71st
|$31,000
|72nd
|$30,000
The PGA Tour Heads to the RBC Canadian Open Next Before the U.S. Open in 2 Weeks
The PGA Tour will head north next week for the RBC Canadian Open. The tournament will be played from June 5 through June 8 at the TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley North Course in Caledon, Ontario. The purse for the Canadian Open will be $9.8 million.
In two weeks, the U.S. Open will be played at the Oakmont Country Club in Texas from June 12 to June 15. The purse for the third major tournament of the 2025 season is expected to go up from the $21.5 million purse that was awarded in 2024. The U.S. Open has the largest prize pool of all the major tournaments.
The PLAYERS is the biggest purse in golf. Rory McIlroy won $4.5 million as part of a $25 million purse.
