The Memorial Tournament Purse 2025: How Much Money Does the Winner Make?

The winner of The Memorial Tournament in 2025 on the PGA Tour will win $4 million as part of a $20 million purse. The second-place finisher will win $2.2 million and third place takes home $1.4 million.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Ben Griffin entered Sunday’s final round in the final group, with Scheffler leading Griffin by one stroke. Scheffler entered the final round of play looking to defend his title at The Memorial, with Griffin aiming for back-to-back wins on the PGA Tour after a victory in the Charles Schwab Challenge. Both Scheffler and Griffin have won twice this season.

The Memorial, hosted by legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus, is played at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The 2025 tournament is being played in honor of Nicklaus’ wife, Barbara.

In 2024, The Memorial Tournament purse was also $20 million, with Scheffler taking home a $4 million paycheck. Entering the 2025 Memorial, Scheffler, who won the had earned more than $10.5 million in 2025, putting him behind only Rory McIlroy on the money list. McIlroy has won $13.9 million with his three victories, including The Masters and The PLAYERS.

With the victory, Scheffler would be the first back-to-back winner at The Memorial since Tiger Woods in 1999 and 2000. No other golfer has won the tournament in back to back years.

The winner of The Memorial, one of eight Signature Events on the 2025 PGA Tour, will also earn 700 FedExCup points. Scheffler leads the FedExCup standings with McIlroy in second place.

Here is the full prize breakdown for The Memorial Tournament in 2025:

The Memorial Tournament 2025 Purse

The PGA Tour released the following purse distribution for the top 72 players in the 2025 Memorial Tournament:

PLACE PRIZE MONEY 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,200,000 3rd $1,400,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $840,000 6th $760,000 7th $700,000 8th $646,000 9th $600,000 10th $556,000 11th $514,000 12th $472,000 13th $430,000 14th $389,000 15th $369,000 16th $349,000 17th $329,000 18th $309,000 19th $289,000 20th $269,000 21st $250,000 22nd $233,000 23rd $216,000 24th $200,000 25th $184,000 26th $168,000 27th $161,000 28th $154,000 29th $147,000 30th $140,000 31st $133,000 32nd $126,000 33rd $119,000 34th $114,000 35th $109,000 36th $104,000 37th $99,000 38th $94,000 39th $90,000 40th $86,000 41st $82,000 42nd $78,000 43rd $74,000 44th $70,000 45th $66,000 46th $62,000 47th $58,000 48th $56,000 49th $54,000 50th $52,000 51st $51,000 52nd $50,000 53rd $49,000 54th $48,000 55th $47,000 56th $46,000 57th $45,000 58th $44,000 59th $43,000 60th $42,000 61st $41,000 62nd $40,000 63rd $39,000 64th $38,000 65th $37,000 66th $36,000 67th $35,000 68th $34,000 69th $33,000 70th $32,000 71st $31,000 72nd $30,000

The PGA Tour Heads to the RBC Canadian Open Next Before the U.S. Open in 2 Weeks

The PGA Tour will head north next week for the RBC Canadian Open. The tournament will be played from June 5 through June 8 at the TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley North Course in Caledon, Ontario. The purse for the Canadian Open will be $9.8 million.

In two weeks, the U.S. Open will be played at the Oakmont Country Club in Texas from June 12 to June 15. The purse for the third major tournament of the 2025 season is expected to go up from the $21.5 million purse that was awarded in 2024. The U.S. Open has the largest prize pool of all the major tournaments.

The PLAYERS is the biggest purse in golf. Rory McIlroy won $4.5 million as part of a $25 million purse.