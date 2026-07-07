Genesis Scottish Open Picks: Three Golfers to Watch This Week

With the Genesis Scottish Open about to begin, fans look for who to pick in this unique event. This week begins the PGA Tour’s two week expedition into the United Kingdom. With the help of the DP World Tour, the Scottish Open is one of the premier events on the schedule right before The Open Championship, the final major of the year.

It takes place at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, a Tom Doak design that became the regular host of the Scottish Open. It is approximately a 7100 yards and scores as a par 70. Referencing the DataGolf course fit tool, the course benefits players who can drive it well off the tee and can take advantage of the risk reward opportunities. The putting greens are some of the most difficult to read in the world.

Around the greens and on approach, the course does not present as much strategy due to the relative flatness of the venue. The green complexes are also very wide, so players tend to make greens in regulation. A player with an aggressive style can be successful this week. However, the bunkers in the fairway and around the greens can be arduous.

Patrick Cantlay (55/1) continues to play solid golf in 2026. After a great week at the Travelers, Cantlay faltered in contention despite second to final group on Sunday. Simply, the lead that Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland created as too much to overcome. Cantlay ranks in the 97th percentile on approach, the 87th percentile off the tee and around the green. He is a complete player from tee to green. The putting ranks in the 70th percentile, and it has held him back recently. However, Cantlay finished t-4 here at the Scottish Open in 2022. Given most players should struggle on the greens, it could even the playing field for him. He will create plenty of scoring opportunities.

Genesis Scottish Open Picks: Renaissance Club Benefits Si Woo Kim’s Game

Si Woo Kim (65/1) enters the Scottish Open after two unfortunate results at the U.S. Open and the Travelers Championship. The biggest issue this season for Kim has been the putter despite having his best season overall. In both of his last starts, Kim gained strokes on approach, including leading the U.S. Open field in approaching the green. Simply, Kim’s luck needs to turn. A similar story occurred in his last two appearances at the Renaissance Club (t-34, t-26). Kim ranks in the 92nd percentile off the tee, the 96th percentile on approach, and the 87th percentile around the greens. If Kim can just improve his 70th percentile putting this week, his aggressive style can pay off this week.

Consider Bud Cauley to Continue His Success

Bud Cauley (100/1) remains one of the better players from tee to green on the PGA Tour. While people know him because of his incredible comeback after significant injuries throughout his body, Cauley is also just a great player in his own right. He ranks in the 82nd percentile off the tee, the 90th percentile on approach, and the 93rd percentile around the greens. He only ranks in the 51st percentile in putting; however, his win at the RBC Canadian Open this year showcases what can happen if a player of his caliber suddenly solves the greens. Last year at the Scottish Open, Cauley gained +1.13 strokes putting but lost strokes ball striking. If he turns that around this season, expect him to be among the leaders come Sunday.