Genesis Scottish Open Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

The PGA Tour heads across the Atlantic this week for one of the premier stops on the summer schedule, as the Genesis Scottish Open returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The event once again features one of the deepest international fields of the season as players make their final competitive start before next week’s Open Championship.

The tournament will feature a $9 million purse, with the winner taking home $1.62 million along with 500 FedExCup points.

Full Genesis Scottish Open Field

Here is a complete list of players participating in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open, per the PGA Tour:

Top 70 on prior year’s FedExCup Points List

Scheffler, Scottie

McIlroy, Rory

Spaun, J.J.

Straka, Sepp

Fleetwood, Tommy

Thomas, Justin

English, Harris

Novak, Andrew

Åberg, Ludvig

Conners, Corey

Harman, Brian

Cantlay, Patrick

MacIntyre, Robert

Taylor, Nick

Lowry, Shane

Im, Sungjae

Gotterup, Chris

Hovland, Viktor

Stevens, Sam

Gerard, Ryan

Fox, Ryan

Pendrith, Taylor

Kitayama, Kurt

Campbell, Brian

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Michael

Schauffele, Xander

Hall, Harry

Cauley, Bud

Vegas, Jhonattan

Kirk, Chris

Potgieter, Aldrich

Rai, Aaron

Knapp, Jake

Clark, Wyndham

Lee, Min Woo

Greyserman, Max

Highsmith, Joe

Riley, Davis

Echavarria, Nico

Yu, Kevin

Finau, Tony

Schmid, Matti

Davis, Cam

van Rooyen, Erik

Current leaders for FedExCup points through Travelers Championship

Reitan, Kristoffer

Fitzpatrick, Alex

Smalley, Alex

Højgaard, Nicolai

Scott, Adam

Theegala, Sahith

Cole, Eric

McCarty, Matt

Mitchell, Keith

Yellamaraju, Sudarshan

Noren, Alex

Coody, Pierceson

Kim, Tom

Castillo, Ricky

Putnam, Andrew

Smotherman, Austin

Smith, Jordan

Snedeker, Brandt

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Meissner, Mac

Moore, Taylor

Parry, John

Keefer, Johnny

Bauchou, Zach

Wallace, Matt

Roy, Kevin

Horschel, Billy

Penge, Marco

Ghim, Doug

Hubbard, Mark

Pavon, Matthieu

Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)

Hoffman, Charley

Willett, Danny

DP World Tour eligibility (75 Players from DP World Tour eligibility ranking)

Du Plessis, Hennie

Rodrigues, Daniel

Molinari, Francesco

Rahm, Jon

Reed, Patrick

Hatton, Tyrrell

Waring, Paul

Hillier, Daniel

Perez, Victor

Chacarra, Eugenio

Kaneko, Kota

Sterne, Richard

Premlall, Yurav

Lindberg, Mikael

Wiesberger, Bernd

Gumberg, Jordan

Jarvis, Casey

Schott, Freddy

Elvira, Nacho

Lee, Junghwan

McKibbin, Tom

Lawrence, Thriston

Forrest, Grant

Brown, Dan

Saddier, Adrien

Syme, Connor

Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai

Couvra, Martin

Wu, Ashun

Mansell, Richard

Kruyswijk, Jacques

Li, Haotong

Canter, Laurie

Del Rey, Alejandro

Veerman, Johannes

Guerrier, Julien

Bradbury, Dan

Hidalgo, Angel

Højgaard, Rasmus

Ayora, Angel

Nørgaard, Niklas

LaCroix, Frederic

Ravetto, David

Ferguson, Ewen

Siem, Marcel

Migliozzi, Guido

Otaegui, Adrian

Katsuragawa, Yuto

Nakajima, Keita

Svensson, Jesper

Van Driel, Darius

Hoshino, Rikuya

Frittelli, Dylan

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Meronk, Adrian

Larrazabal, Pablo

Strydom, Ockie

Sullivan, Andy

Schaper, Jayden

Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus

Puig, David

Hill, Calum

Naidoo, Dylan

Lagergren, Joakim

Norris, Shaun

Johnston, Ryggs

Luiten, Joost

Manassero, Matteo

Rozner, Antoine

Sponsor exemptions (unrestricted)

Harrington, Padraig

Jamieson, Scott

Koepka, Brooks (W/D)

Three spots allocated to KPGA

Choi, Seungbin

Ok, Taehoon

Kim, Baekjun

Gotterup Returns as Defending Champion

All eyes will be on defending champion Gotterup, who returns to The Renaissance Club looking to successfully defend the biggest title of his career. He finished 15-under during the 2025 tournament.

His title defense comes with even more momentum than expected after capturing the 2026 John Deere Classic just days before making the trip to Scotland. Gotterup now arrives with confidence and the opportunity to become the first back-to-back Genesis Scottish Open champion since the event became co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour in 2022.

While Scheffler and McIlroy will once again enter as tournament favorites, Gotterup has already proven he can thrive on the links-style challenge.

Several Notable Withdrawals Alter the Field

The tournament has also seen a handful of notable withdrawals in the days leading up to the opening round. Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka headline the list.

Several other PGA Tour regulars have also pulled out, including Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Rico Hoey, Jhonattan Vegas, Brice Garnett, Joel Dahmen, Beau Hossler, Chandler Phillips, Zecheng Dou and Seamus Power. Michael Hollick and Oliver Lindell were among the players added to the field following the withdrawals.