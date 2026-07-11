Genesis Scottish Open Saturday Tee Times: Round 3 Pairings, TV Schedule

Halfway through the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open, the leaderboard is packed with star power, and Saturday’s third round is shaping up to be one of the most important days of the tournament.

Rory McIlroy enters Moving Day tied for the lead at 9-under after following his opening-round 69 with an impressive 66 on Friday. The World No. 2 sits alongside England’s Jordan Smith and Tom Kim atop the leaderboard, setting the stage for a fascinating weekend at The Renaissance Club.

McIlroy will look to strengthen his position as he chases a second Genesis Scottish Open title and another PGA Tour victory before next week’s Open Championship.

Full Saturday Tee Times for Round 3

All times are Eastern Time.

4:10 a.m. – Yuto Katsuragawa

4:18 a.m. – Eugenio Chacarra, Viktor Hovland

4:28 a.m. – J.J. Spaun, Adam Scott

4:38 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Jesper Svensson

4:48 a.m. – Shaun Norris, Adrien Saddier

4:58 a.m. – Scott Jamieson, Mac Meissner

5:13 a.m. – Davis Riley, Nico Echavarria

5:23 a.m. – Rasmus Højgaard, Jacques Kruyswijk

5:33 a.m. – Jon Rahm, Max Greyserman

5:43 a.m. – Eric Cole, Brian Harman

5:53 a.m. – Tom McKibbin, Nacho Elvira

6:03 a.m. – Michael Brennan, Alejandro Del Rey

6:18 a.m. – Matti Schmid, Francesco Molinari

6:28 a.m. – Laurie Canter, Mikael Lindberg

6:38 a.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Si Woo Kim

6:48 a.m. – Corey Conners, Nick Taylor

6:58 a.m. – Sahith Theegala, Andrew Novak

7:08 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Johnny Keefer

7:23 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Casey Jarvis

7:33 a.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

7:43 a.m. – Ryan Fox, Andrew Putnam

7:53 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Calum Hill

8:03 a.m. – Andy Sullivan, Hennie Du Plessis

8:13 a.m. – Cam Davis, Ricky Castillo

8:29 a.m. – Oliver Lindell, Marcus Armitage

8:40 a.m. – Kevin Roy, Patrick Reed

8:51 a.m. – Ryan Gerard, Guido Migliozzi

9:02 a.m. – Darius Van Driel, Wyndham Clark

9:13 a.m. – Nicolai Højgaard, Michael Thorbjornsen

9:24 a.m. – Karl Vilips, Danny Willett

9:40 a.m. – Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Keita Nakajima

9:51 a.m. – Victor Perez, Chris Gotterup

10:02 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Joost Luiten

10:13 a.m. – Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Min Woo Lee

10:24 a.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy

10:35 a.m. – Tom Kim, Jordan Smith

McIlroy Draws Matt Fitzpatrick in Featured Pairing

Saturday’s marquee groups are loaded with contenders, but plenty of attention will be focused on McIlroy’s pairing with Matt Fitzpatrick.

The duo is scheduled to tee off at 10:24 a.m. ET, just one group ahead of co-leaders Tom Kim and Jordan Smith, who will begin their third rounds at 10:35 a.m. ET. With all four players beginning the day within striking distance of the lead, the final two groups should provide plenty of drama throughout the afternoon.

Marquee groups

Featured groups

Several Big Names Won’t Be Around for the Weekend

While many of golf’s biggest stars remain in contention, the cut line claimed several notable names after Friday’s second round.

Among the players who did not qualify for the weekend were Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Ludvig Åberg, Patrick Cantlay, Padraig Harrington, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry, and Billy Horschel, to name a few.

“I didn’t really feel like I played that bad,” Scheffler said. “This golf course can be just tough at times.”

How to Watch Saturday’s Round

Golf fans will have multiple ways to follow the third round throughout the day, with coverage split across cable television, broadcast TV and streaming, per PGA Tour.

Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-noon (Golf Channel); noon-3 p.m. (CBS)

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

Saturday: 4 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday: 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+:

Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

Marquee group (Stream 2): New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes