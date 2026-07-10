Several Big Names Miss Cut at 2026 Genesis Scottish Open

The Genesis Scottish Open delivered plenty of surprises over the first two rounds, and not just at the top of the leaderboard. While unexpected names surged into contention heading into the weekend, several of the tournament’s biggest stars were packing their bags after Friday.
The cut line settled at 2-under par, leaving a long list of established PGA Tour winners, Ryder Cup players, and major champions on the wrong side of the number. The biggest shock came from World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, whose remarkable streak of made cuts finally came to an end after more than three years.
Scottie Scheffler Headlines the Biggest Surprises
Scheffler entered the week as the clear betting favorite, a position he’s become accustomed to over the past two seasons. After opening with a solid 68, he appeared to be in position to comfortably play the weekend before a frustrating second-round 72 left him at even par, two shots outside the cut line.
The missed cut snapped Scheffler’s streak of 78 consecutive made cuts, the longest active run in professional golf. It also marked the first time he failed to reach the weekend since 2022, ending a remarkable stretch of consistency that had become one of the defining achievements of his career.
He wasn’t the only elite player caught off guard by Renaissance Club.
Ludvig Åberg also fell one shot shy after rounds of 68 and 71, while Xander Schauffele never found much momentum, finishing at 3-over after a disappointing Friday 74. Brooks Koepka looked poised to contend after an opening 66, but stumbled badly with a second-round 74, dropping to even par and missing the cut.
Patrick Cantlay suffered one of the most dramatic collapses of the tournament. After sharing the first-round lead following a brilliant 65, Cantlay managed just one birdie against five bogeys on Friday. His 74 left him at 1-under, just one stroke short of extending his week.
Fast Starts Didn’t Last
Several players who appeared to be in excellent position after Thursday watched their tournaments unravel in dramatic fashion.
Bernd Wiesberger was among five co-leaders after firing an impressive opening-round 65. Twenty-four hours later, he carded a 78, a staggering 13-shot swing that dropped him all the way to 3-over and well outside the cut line.
Angel Ayora followed a similar path. After opening with a 66, he slipped backward with a 74 to finish at even par. Sam Stevens and Haotong Li also saw promising starts disappear after each followed opening 68s with difficult second rounds of 75.
Even veterans weren’t immune. Padraig Harrington rebounded nicely from an opening 74 with a Friday 70, but the recovery wasn’t enough as he finished 4-over. Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai, Billy Horschel, and Jake Knapp were among the other recognizable PGA Tour names who couldn’t climb back inside the cut line.
Complete List of Players Who Missed the Cut
The following players did not advance to the weekend at the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open after the cut landed at 2-under:
Finished at 1-under
- David Puig
- Dan Bradbury
- Harris English
- Sepp Straka
- Jayden Schaper
- Antoine Rozner
- Ludvig Åberg
- Zach Bauchou
- Marco Penge
- Matt McCarty
- Ewen Ferguson
- Patrick Cantlay
- Dylan Frittelli
Finished at Even Par
- Doug Ghim
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Joe Highsmith
- Dan Brown
- Jordan Gumberg
- Scottie Scheffler
- Erik van Rooyen
- Joakim Lagergren
- Max McGreevy
- Alex Smalley
- Michael Kim
- Grant Forrest
- Brooks Koepka
- Shane Lowry
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Angel Ayora
- Adrian Meronk
Finished at 1-over
- Johannes Veerman
- Paul Waring
- Billy Horschel
- Harry Hall
- Julien Guerrier
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Matteo Manassero
- Angel Hidalgo
- Aaron Rai
Finished at 2-over
- Jake Knapp
- Richard Mansell
- Dylan Naidoo
- Ryggs Johnston
- Matt Wallace
- Ockie Strydom
Finished at 3-over
- Sam Stevens
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Junghwan Lee
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Xander Schauffele
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Pablo Larrazabal
- Haotong Li
- Pierceson Coody
Finished at 4-over
- Mark Hubbard
- Ashun Wu
- Padraig Harrington
- Thriston Lawrence
- Alex Noren
- Seungbin Choi
Finished at 5-over
- Sungjae Im
- Connor Syme
- Kevin Yu
- Daniel Rodrigues
- Charley Hoffman
- Brandt Snedeker
Finished at 6-over
- Adrian Otaegui
- John Parry
- Kota Kaneko
- Matthieu Pavon
- Austin Smotherman
- Brian Campbell
- Daniel Hillier
- David Ravetto
Finished at 7-over
- Martin Couvra
- Taylor Moore
- Yurav Premlall
Finished at 8-over
- Richard Sterne
- Frederic LaCroix
- Marcel Siem
Finished at 9-over or Worse
- Baekjun Kim (+9)
- Bud Cauley (+9)
- Taehoon Ok (+10)
- Freddy Schott (+13)
Several Big Names Miss Cut at 2026 Genesis Scottish Open