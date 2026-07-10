Several Big Names Miss Cut at 2026 Genesis Scottish Open

The Genesis Scottish Open delivered plenty of surprises over the first two rounds, and not just at the top of the leaderboard. While unexpected names surged into contention heading into the weekend, several of the tournament’s biggest stars were packing their bags after Friday.

The cut line settled at 2-under par, leaving a long list of established PGA Tour winners, Ryder Cup players, and major champions on the wrong side of the number. The biggest shock came from World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, whose remarkable streak of made cuts finally came to an end after more than three years.

Scottie Scheffler Headlines the Biggest Surprises

Scheffler entered the week as the clear betting favorite, a position he’s become accustomed to over the past two seasons. After opening with a solid 68, he appeared to be in position to comfortably play the weekend before a frustrating second-round 72 left him at even par, two shots outside the cut line.

The missed cut snapped Scheffler’s streak of 78 consecutive made cuts, the longest active run in professional golf. It also marked the first time he failed to reach the weekend since 2022, ending a remarkable stretch of consistency that had become one of the defining achievements of his career.

He wasn’t the only elite player caught off guard by Renaissance Club.

Ludvig Åberg also fell one shot shy after rounds of 68 and 71, while Xander Schauffele never found much momentum, finishing at 3-over after a disappointing Friday 74. Brooks Koepka looked poised to contend after an opening 66, but stumbled badly with a second-round 74, dropping to even par and missing the cut.

Patrick Cantlay suffered one of the most dramatic collapses of the tournament. After sharing the first-round lead following a brilliant 65, Cantlay managed just one birdie against five bogeys on Friday. His 74 left him at 1-under, just one stroke short of extending his week.

Fast Starts Didn’t Last

Several players who appeared to be in excellent position after Thursday watched their tournaments unravel in dramatic fashion.

Bernd Wiesberger was among five co-leaders after firing an impressive opening-round 65. Twenty-four hours later, he carded a 78, a staggering 13-shot swing that dropped him all the way to 3-over and well outside the cut line.

Angel Ayora followed a similar path. After opening with a 66, he slipped backward with a 74 to finish at even par. Sam Stevens and Haotong Li also saw promising starts disappear after each followed opening 68s with difficult second rounds of 75.

Even veterans weren’t immune. Padraig Harrington rebounded nicely from an opening 74 with a Friday 70, but the recovery wasn’t enough as he finished 4-over. Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai, Billy Horschel, and Jake Knapp were among the other recognizable PGA Tour names who couldn’t climb back inside the cut line.

Complete List of Players Who Missed the Cut

The following players did not advance to the weekend at the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open after the cut landed at 2-under:

Finished at 1-under

David Puig

Dan Bradbury

Harris English

Sepp Straka

Jayden Schaper

Antoine Rozner

Ludvig Åberg

Zach Bauchou

Marco Penge

Matt McCarty

Ewen Ferguson

Patrick Cantlay

Dylan Frittelli

Finished at Even Par

Doug Ghim

Niklas Nørgaard

Joe Highsmith

Dan Brown

Jordan Gumberg

Scottie Scheffler

Erik van Rooyen

Joakim Lagergren

Max McGreevy

Alex Smalley

Michael Kim

Grant Forrest

Brooks Koepka

Shane Lowry

Aldrich Potgieter

Thorbjørn Olesen

Angel Ayora

Adrian Meronk

Finished at 1-over

Johannes Veerman

Paul Waring

Billy Horschel

Harry Hall

Julien Guerrier

Alex Fitzpatrick

Matteo Manassero

Angel Hidalgo

Aaron Rai

Finished at 2-over

Jake Knapp

Richard Mansell

Dylan Naidoo

Ryggs Johnston

Matt Wallace

Ockie Strydom

Finished at 3-over

Sam Stevens

Rikuya Hoshino

Junghwan Lee

Bernd Wiesberger

Xander Schauffele

Kristoffer Reitan

Pablo Larrazabal

Haotong Li

Pierceson Coody

Finished at 4-over

Mark Hubbard

Ashun Wu

Padraig Harrington

Thriston Lawrence

Alex Noren

Seungbin Choi

Finished at 5-over

Sungjae Im

Connor Syme

Kevin Yu

Daniel Rodrigues

Charley Hoffman

Brandt Snedeker

Finished at 6-over

Adrian Otaegui

John Parry

Kota Kaneko

Matthieu Pavon

Austin Smotherman

Brian Campbell

Daniel Hillier

David Ravetto

Finished at 7-over

Martin Couvra

Taylor Moore

Yurav Premlall

Finished at 8-over

Richard Sterne

Frederic LaCroix

Marcel Siem

Finished at 9-over or Worse