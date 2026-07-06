PGA Tour Continues: Genesis Scottish Open Features 7 Current LIV Golfers

With the Genesis Scottish Open field set, fans will notice that seven current LIV golfers snuck into the event. When the DP World Tour issued fines to the LIV Golf players with ties to the European circuit, they were able to retain their membership. Now that they still have membership, that allows them to participate in the PGA Tour-DP World Tour joint event.

The seven LIV golfers in the Scottish Open are Jon Rahm, Tyrell Hatton, David Puig, Victor Perez, Tom McKibbin, Laurie Canter, and Adrian Meronk. Rahm feuded with the DP World Tour for several months before conceding and submitting to their demands. This is the first time these players will return to the Scottish Open since LIV Golf started in 2022.

The winner of the Scottish Open will receive exemption into this year’s The Open Championship and the 2027 Masters Tournament with a win. However, if a current LIV player wins, they will not obtain any PGA Tour status. Any PGA or DP World Tour member winning would receive PGA status through the 2027 season.

LIV Golf Enters the Scottish Open; A Sign of the Future?

With rumors of the upcoming demise of the LIV Golf league, the players who appear in the Scottish Open signal a fast approaching reality. The PGA Tour will be strict about who they allow back into the league after granting status to Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed. Both Koepka and Reed are in the field this week, but Reed will not be able to join the PGA Tour until after the season.

It remains to be officially seen what the PGA Tour will do to involve the players searching for opportunities. However, over the last few weeks, more LIV players started playing in DP World Tour events to bolster their Official World Golf Rankings. The PGA Tour announced that they would be splitting the league into two circuits: The Championship Series and The Challenger Series. Perhaps the PGA Tour will allow the LIV Golfers to play in the Challenger Series to bolster the sponsorship of these smaller tier events.

The Significance of a LIV Golfer Winning This Week

If a LIV Golfer wins this week, the result could create a shift in narrative about players returning to the PGA Tour. PGA Tour Commissioner Brian Rolapp has previously stated that they are looking at any possible option to make the PGA Tour stronger. Leaving out LIV Golfers who can compete in events could be a massive oversight, especially because the Challenger Series will need names to draw in attention.

While LIV Golf is pretty much dead, they still have a lot of talent to offer the PGA Tour. It would be a waste to see those players have to grind on smaller tracks just to eventually have a chance to return to the PGA.