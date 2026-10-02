Golf Fans Won’t Want to Miss These Grant Thornton Invitational Pairings

The Grant Thornton Invitational is set to return to Tiburon Golf Club and The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburon, from December 7-13, bringing together some of the biggest names from the LPGA and PGA Tour for another mixed-team showdown.

The 32-player event is one of the more unique stops on the professional golf calendar. It pairs some of the best players from both the men’s and the women’s tours. Together, they compete for equal prize money while bringing more attention to the game of golf.

As the tournament draws near, event organizers are beginning to reveal some of this year’s team pairings, with three duos already announced. Among them are the defending champions, as well as some players coming off of pretty impressive seasons.

Andrew Novak and Lauren Coughlin

Defending champions Andrew Novak and Lauren Coughlin will return to Naples hoping to repeat what they were able to accomplish last year.

Novak recently earned his first PGA Tour win at the 2025 Zurich Classic, while Coughlin enters the tournament with three career LPGA victories. She is currently ranked No. 17 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

The two will have a chance to show why their pairing works as they take on the talented field in Naples.

Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners

Canadian stars Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners will return to this year’s event for the fourth consecutive year. Last year, they finished T5, while the year before that they finished in solo fourth place. The duo has continued to land near the top of the leaderboard, and 2026 could be their year to take home the title.

Henderson has 14 career LPGA victories and currently sits 11th in the world rankings. She is one of the most consistent Canadian players in professional golf, and brings plenty of experience to the mixed-team format.

Conners has two PGA victories under his belt. Both took place at the Valero Texas Open. He won the tournament in 2019 before claiming it again in 2023. He currently sits No. 56 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

With their previous finishes at the event, Henderson and Conners have already shown that they have what it takes. Now, they’ll look to take the next steps and finish on top.

Chris Gotterup and Jennifer Kupcho

Chris Gotterup and Jennifer Kupcho return with their eyes on the prize. After finishing T2 last year, the pairing will be looking to claim the trophy and the golf tournament’s equal and impressive payout.

Gotterup is coming off an impressive 2026 campaign that has seen him establish himself among the PGA Tour’s top players. He has three individual victories this season. One at the Sony Open in Hawaii, another at the WM Phoenix Open and the third at the John Deere Classic. He will also head to the tournament fresh off a team win at the Presidents Cup.

Kupcho brings four career LPGA victories of her own. She currently sits No. 35 in the world rankings and will give the pairing plenty of experience.

With more teams still to be announced, the field is already shaping up to feature an impressive collection of talent from both professional tours. The Grant Thornton Invitational will give fans a chance to see PGA Tour and LPGA stars compete side by side in a format designed to showcase the best of both tours.