Palm Beach County Withholding Details of Grayson Murray’s Death

The office of the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office is withholding details of PGA golf star Grayson Murray’s death, citing a statutory exemption, according to a response received by Heavy.

Heavy wrote the medical examiner’s office on May 26 and asked whether the office was handling Murray’s death, what the cause of death was, where and when Murray was found, and for any other details and/or the report. The request was made shortly before the PGA Tour released a statement from Murray’s family confirming that he took his own life. At the time the request was sent, Heavy was trying to determine his cause of death, which was unknown.

On May 28, the office denied the still-pending request for further details or reports. It has not been previously reported where Murray died.

“This case falls under the exempt from public record as specified under Florida Statute 119.071 (2) (a). I have attached the exempt letter,” responded Sierra Soos, administration technician II, for the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner.

Murray had just withdrawn from a tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, before he died, according to TMZ. He lived in Palm Beach County, Florida, in Jupiter, according to The Palm Beach Post. He was only 30 years old.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office Says the Records for Grayson Murray ‘Are Exempt From Public Record’

The exempt letter is dated May 28. “The records of the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner Office are public record pursuant to Florida Statute 119.07. However, the records you have requested for Grayson Murray are exempt from public record as specified under Florida Statute 119.071 (2) (a),” the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office wrote.

See the full letter here.

That subsection relates to law enforcement investigations. 119.071 (2) (a) reads:

“2.a. A request made by a law enforcement agency to inspect or copy a public record that is in the custody of another agency and the custodian’s response to the request, and any information that would identify whether a law enforcement agency has requested or received that public record are exempt from s. 119.07(1) and s. 24(a), Art. I of the State Constitution, during the period in which the information constitutes active criminal intelligence information or active criminal investigative information.”

Heavy has contacted the Jupiter Police Department, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department, and Palm Beach Gardens Police Department for more information.

The Medical Examiner’s database in Tarrant County, Texas, which is where the golf tournament was being held, does not contain a case listing for Murray.

Grayson Murray’s Parents Confirmed His Cause of Death & Wrote That Murray Was Loved

The PGA released the statement confirming how Murray died.

“A statement below from Grayson’s parents, Eric and Terry Murray,” the PGA Tour wrote. “If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, please call the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the United States at 988 or visit their website at http://988lifeline.org.”

“We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone. It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare. We have so many questions that have no answers. But one,” the parents wrote.

“Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and – it seems – by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed,” they wrote.

“We would like to thank the PGA tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now,” they added. “Please respect our privacy as we work through this incredible tragedy, and please honor Grayson by being kind to one another. If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else. Thank you.”

Murray had spoken openly about his battles with mental health issues, including anxiety and depression.