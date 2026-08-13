Inside Tommy Fleetwood’s Emotional Journey to His First PGA Tour Win

At the 2025 FedExCup, fan-favorite Tommy Fleetwood finally accomplished what he had spent years chasing: his first PGA Tour victory. The English professional golfer had suffered countless heartbreaking losses throughout his career, including several difficult defeats during the 2025 season. But through it all, Fleetwood continued to push forward, eventually achieving the breakthrough that he had long been chasing.

Now, as the FedExCup returns, PGA TOUR Studios is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the highs and lows that led to one of the most memorable PGA Tour victories in recent years. Aptly titled Tommy 25, the 30-minute feature takes viewers inside Fleetwood’s journey to finally becoming a PGA Tour champion.

Tommy 25

Fleetwood has been a fan-favorite since he turned pro back in 2010. His positive attitude, friendly demeanor, and overall uplifting personality won over golf fans from the beginning. Those same fans, and plenty more since, have continued to support him throughout the most difficult moments in his career.

Despite coming so close to victory time and time again, Fleetwood never allowed the feeling of defeat to define him. Tommy 25 celebrates not only his long-awaited win, but also the journey that made the moment so meaningful for Fleetwood, his family, and his supporters.

Luis Goicouria, executive vice president of PGA TOUR Studios spoke on the series and what it shows fans.

“Fans witnessed Tommy Fleetwood’s breakthrough victory at the TOUR Championship last August, and ‘Tommy 25′ provides a unique opportunity to go behind the scenes of the season and see everything which led to that moment,” said Goicouria. “’Tommy 25’ brings one of the most compelling individual seasons in PGA TOUR history to life through Tommy and those closest to him, demonstrating how the resources of PGA TOUR Studios help deliver a deeper look at the players, moments and storylines that shape the game.”

Fleetwood’s Long-Awaited Breakthrough

The program highlights just how much gratitude Fleetwood maintained throughout his journey. Even after a heartbreaking loss at the Travelers Championship, where victory seemed almost certain, Fleetwood continued to remain positive. He followed that disappointment with a T3 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and a T4 at the BMW Championship before finally breaking through at the TOUR Championship.

After waiting so many years for his first PGA Tour victory, Fleetwood understood just how difficult the achievement was. Rather than allowing the years of near-misses to overshadow the moment, he remained grateful for the journey that brought him there.

“When it takes you so long, I think you have an appreciation for how hard it is, but I also think it forces you to be positive about so many other things.”

He went on to speak about his appreciation for his fans, and his family. Showing special moments with his wife Clare Craig, step-sons Oscar and Murray, and youngest son Franklin. Meanwhile, his father made plenty of appearances throughout the feature, showing how supportive he was and has been throughout Fleetwood’s career.

Even after finally reaching the top, Fleetwood maintained the same perspective that had carried him through the difficult years.

“I might never win again, but you know, I’ll definitely be trying.”