Internet Invitational Confirms Big Name For Next Year’s Event

There’s a big name in the YouTube golf space coming to next year’s Internet Invitational. During a video 1-v-1 match between Brad Dalke and Sean Walsh, it was confirmed by Bob Does Sports’ Robby Berger that Walsh will be in the 2027 event.

Dalke called Berger as part of the bet in their match to vouch for his friend. If Walsh won, he was going to get a personal phone reference. If he didn’t, Dalke was going to call Berger and suggest that maybe Walsh isn’t ready.

Walsh, who is one of the best golfers currently on YouTube, won easily.

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Walsh Was Snubbed At This Year’s Event

Walsh, one of Good Good’s top players—there’s speculation he’s no longer officially with the group—is widely considered one of YouTube golf’s best and was missing from the 2026 Internet Invitational’s 64-player field. It became a bit of a storyline given his relevance in the space and the tournament’s desire to get the biggest names for their event each year.

The former Gonzaga golfer has Korn Ferry Tour experience and advanced to U.S. Open final qualifying. Before the 2026 field was set, it was projected that he and Chance Taylor would “probably” be in the mix. Neither appeared on the official roster. No explanation for the omission was reported, but Berger later admitted it was a huge oversight.

Walsh Is In

The field hasn’t been announced for next year’s event, and it likely won’t be for some time. However, Walsh will be among the many competitors involved in the 2027 event. One assumes Dalke will as well, as will Peter Finch, who were all part of the video.

It is confirmed that the event will take place, and we know that certain names won’t be returning. Salim, who was incredibly intoxicated, has been ruled out after ruining the final. Dave Portnoy—the creator of the event—is pushing for a 3-5 year suspension. Sam Heung Min might be back, but he called out the tournament on social media, leaving his status questionable.

Walsh is a perfect fit. As one YouTube viewer pointed out, he’s friendly, classy, funny, dry, an absolute stick, and pairs well with just about anyone. This is a big win for golf fans who know how deserving Walsh is. It’s a nice turn of events for Walsh, who was cool about not attending this year, but it was obvious he was disappointed to be left out.