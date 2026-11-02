Internet Invitational Numbers Rivaling Some of Sports Biggest Events

There is no bigger thing in YouTube golf right now than the Internet Invitational. In fact, one could argue there’s no bigger thing in golf… period.

A mini series pitting the biggest names in YouTube golf against each other has produced some of the most must-see content on the Internet. The early numbers for the first two videos released in the 2026 series are staggering, with more than 16 million views to date.

16 Million Combined Views

Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports and the creator of the Internet Invitational, said in a podcast interview Monday, “The only stock up that I can have right now is the Internet Invitational. Year two of the Internet Invitational, currently sitting at, Episodes 1 and 2, combined 16 million views on YouTube, an outrageous number.”

He added, “A lot of golf people are saying the greatest golf video, the second episode, in the history of YouTube golf… drama, everything.”

Portnoy then gave a shout-out to all of the producers and people behind the scenes who make those videos possible. Over 10 hours of video takes an incredible amount of work. “It’s probably the hardest project we have to edit with all the cameras, all the people.”

Fan comments on the video back up what Portnoy is claiming. “The last hour of episode two was some of the best sports tv ever.”

The Numbers Prove YouTube Golf’s Popularity Is Real

The third episode, which will struggle to live up to the drama of the second episode, comes out Monday. The two teams remaining, Team White and Team Green, will still have a chance to advance. Each will play in pairs as the field is eventually narrowed down, allowing three people to share a $4 million prize.

The fact that these videos have hit more than 16 million views is astonishing, especially since those numbers are higher than most major sports. It has already surpassed LIV Golf’s total 2026 viewership.

Obviously, YouTube numbers versus live television numbers aren’t like comparing apples to apples, but it’s hard to deny how popular this series has become. That it’s even being mentioned in the same conversation as some of the most-viewed sports events is an accomplishment.

This just proves YouTube golf has a massive audience, and unless something incredibly unlucky happens in the next few videos, there will definitely be a return in 2027.

And you can bet that names like Wesley and George Bryan, Brad Dalke, Grant Horvat, Garrett Clark, Roger Steele, and Peter Finch will all be back. Names like Sean Walsh and Chance Taylor will probably also be in the mix.