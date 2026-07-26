Jackson Koivun’s Career PGA Tour Earnings Set to Skyrocket at 3M Open

Jackson Koivun has only been on the PGA Tour for a matter of weeks, but already has the chance to dramatically multiply his career earnings with a win at the 3M Open.

The 21-year-old seized a lead over veteran Scottie Scheffler and expanded it through the final round on Sunday, setting him up for what would be a career-setting payday.

Jackson Koivun Set to Earn Life-Changing Payday at 3M Open

The 3M Open has a total purse of $8.8 million, with $1.58 million going to the champion. Koivun put himself in strong position to win the prize, heading into the final round after shooting a blistering 10-under 61 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota on Saturday.

Koivun has just $93,000 in career earnings going into Sunday, giving him the chance to multiply that more than 15 times over with a win in the 3M Open.

Koivun had three starts heading into this week’s 3M Open, making the cut in two of those. He finished tied for 10th at the ISCO Championship, shooting a 12-under 268 and earning $93,000. He had another strong performance at the U.S. Open, finishing tied for 23rd place with a 5-over 285.

While Koivun may see his career PGA Tour earnings jump dramatically on Sunday, the former Auburn standout already has plenty of total career earnings. He has already inked deals with a number of sponsors, in addition to his $2.5 million NIL valuation.

Jackson Koivun Making Waves After PGA Tour Debut

Koivun is making quite an impression through his first month on the PGA Tour,

Auburn head men’s golf coach Nick Clinard said he saw star potential in Koivun.

“He’s a phenomenal young man,” he said, via the Golf Channel. “Just the maturation process and watching him grow as a person, you know, from the inside out and, and what he’s obviously done from the golf.

“But from a teammate perspective, he’s a leader, and his work ethic is phenomenal… He knows what he wants, and he wants to be the best player in the world. I don’t know if he’ll ever get there or not, but I know one thing, he’ll definitely fight like crazy to get there.”

Legendary golf coach Buddy Alexander, a former assistant at Auburn, had an even more lofty comparison for Koivun.

“Jackson’s the best putter I’ve ever seen,” Alexander said, via Golf Channel reporter Brentley Romine. “His stroke is pretty much perfect. It kind of reminds me of some guy named Tiger Woods a little bit.”

Koivun sounded poised heading into the final day of the 3M Open, saying he was expecting a strong test. He got a big push from Scheffler, who shot a 6-under through the first 11 holes to come within three strokes of Koivun.

“I’m feeling great. Excited, ready for tomorrow,” Koivun said. “It’s going to be definitely a test tomorrow. I’m sure some of the pins will be tucked and we’ve got a lot of great players behind me, but just going to stick to my game plan and try to smile.”