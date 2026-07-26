Golfer Jackson Koivun Announces Personal News Amid PGA Tour Hot Streak

Jackson Koivun, the former college golf standout at Auburn, has only played in three PGA Tour tournaments since turning pro, but the golfer is already quickly emerging as a marketable athlete. Koivun announced two new brand deals in recent weeks and is sure to continue adding to his portfolio if his hot play continues.

Weeks before the 3M Open, Koivun announced a new deal with Delta. It will be interesting to see what other brands will jump on Koivun’s ever-growing bandwagon.

“I’m excited to start my new Chapter on the PGA TOUR with Delta,” Koivun said in a July 7, 2026, Instagram message. “Golf is a journey, and I know there will be ups and downs along the way but as long as we strive to try get better each day we can get to where we need to be. Keep Climbing. #deltapartner.”

Less than one month earlier, a new brand deal with Koivun was revealed by the golf apparel brand Malbon. Fans may be familiar with the brand from its partnership with Jason Day.

“Golf’s next chapter is writing itself,” Malbon noted in a June 12, Instagram post. “Defined by discipline, perspective, and a relentless commitment to the process, Jackson Koivun represents a new generation of player shaping where the game goes next.

“Malbon welcomes Jackson Koivun.”

Jackson Koivun’s Career Earnings Were $93,000 Prior to 3M Open

Koivun may be early in his PGA Tour career, but the golfer does not lack for confidence. The golfer’s play at the 3M Open proved his confidence is justified while putting other PGA Tour athletes on notice.

“I just trust that my game is good enough,” Koivun told ESPN’s Paolo Uggetti. “I feel like I can beat anyone.

“It might sound a little cocky, but at the end of the day, some of those best players in the world have that internal cockiness too and that’s where I’m trying to go.”

Heading into the 3M Open, Koivun’s career earnings were $93,000, while his pay day from the most recent tournament will more than top this figure.

Jackson Koivun on Scottie Scheffler: ‘He’s Obviously the Best in the World for a Reason’

Koivun already received a taste of life on the PGA Tour with Scottie Scheffler attempting to chase down the golfer during the final round of the 3M Open. Prior to the final round, Koivun expressed confidence in his ability to finish things out while acknowledging Scheffler’s presence.

“I’m feeling great,” Koivun noted on July 26, per Golf.com. “Excited, ready for tomorrow.

“It’s going to be definitely a test. I’m sure some of the pins will be tucked and we’ve got a lot of great players behind me, but just going to stick to my game plan and try to smile,” Koivun continued.

“… He’s (Scheffler) obviously the best in the world for a reason. I’m sure he’s going to go up there and put a good number and get in contention.”

Koivun is quickly becoming one of the most entertaining stories of the PGA Tour this season.