Does Jackson Koivun Have a Girlfriend or Wife? Meet 21-Year-Old at 3M Open

Jackson Koivun has been surging up the 3M Open leaderboard prompting fans to wonder if the golfer has a wife or girlfriend. At the age of just 21 years old, Koivun may just be the future of golf.

So, it is no surprise that fans are wondering about Koivun’s life on and off the course.

For a brief moment during Koivun’s climb at the 3M Open, Google appeared confused about his relationship status. Koivun’s rapid rise at PGA Tour tournaments even has AI confused.

Google mistakenly linked Koivun to Tyler Haliburton’s new wife Jade Jones. Despite the mix-up, there is no sign that Koivun has a girlfriend.

Heading into the final round of the 3M Open, Google fixed the error. The golfer is clearly not married with a wife, and Koivun has not given any public indication that he is currently in a relationship.

Koivun’s Instagram page is full of posts about golf and absent of any indication about a romantic relationship. If Koivun is dating anyone, the golfer is keeping things private.

Here’s what you need to know about one of golf’s rising stars.

Jackson Koivun’s Parents, Meghan & George Koivun, Are Cheering on Golfer Amid 3M Open Surge

Play

Koivun was born in San Jose, California, before moving to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, when the golfer was 17 years old, per the PGA Tour. The golfer’s parents are Meghan and George Koivun, and he does not have any siblings.

As for his success, Koivun’s parents have played an equal role in helping the golfer reach his full potential. Koivun’s dad, George, initially introduced his son to golf.

Yet, his mom, Meghan, is the one who spent the most time with the golfer on the course.

“I’ve probably watched him play golf more than anyone,” Meghan told ESPN’s Paolo Uggetti. “To this day, I can still read him like a book.

“I just got to know his game. I knew what he needed and wanted, the good signs and the bad signs.”

The 3M Open Is Only Jackson Koivun’s 3rd Pro Golf Tournament

Play

After a standout college career at Auburn, Koivun is just weeks removed from turning pro. The 3M Open marks Koivun’s third professional tournament, per ESPN.

Heading into the final round at the 3M Open, the question is whether Koivun’s lack of experience will prevent him from holding off top golfers like Scottie Scheffler and others who are looking to chase down the phenom.

“I’m feeling great,” Koivun said heading into the final round of the 3M Open, per Golf.com. “Excited, ready for tomorrow. It’s going to be definitely a test.

“I’m sure some of the pins will be tucked and we’ve got a lot of great players behind me, but just going to stick to my game plan and try to smile.”

Jackson Koivun’s Dad, George, on Golfer’s Rise: ‘He Just Kept Winning’

Play

Koivun has his family to thank for part of his success, but his parents admitted that his talent pushed them to help him accelerate his career. Given his start at PGA Tour events, it appears Koivun is just getting started.

“Our job was to get him to tournaments because he just kept winning,” Koivun’s dad, George, told ESPN. “The minute I felt like he got to the top, he just kept getting better.”