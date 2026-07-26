Jackson Koivun Makes History at 3M Open After Win Over Scottie Scheffler

Jackson Koivun’s rise to professional golf has been nothing short of remarkable, and on Sunday, the 21-year-old delivered the biggest moment of his young career.

In just his third start as a PGA Tour professional, Koivun captured the 2026 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities, finishing at a tournament-record 25-under-par to defeat world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler by three strokes.

The former Auburn star entered the final round with a three-shot advantage after a spectacular third-round 61, then backed it up with a composed 5-under 66 to secure his first PGA Tour victory.

With the win, Koivun became one of the fastest players in recent memory to claim a Tour title after turning professional, further cementing his status as one of golf’s brightest young stars.

Koivun’s Historic Weekend Rewrites the 3M Open Record Book

Koivun’s victory was built on one of the most memorable Saturdays in tournament history. He fired a blistering 10-under 61 in the third round, highlighted by a tournament-record 28 on the back nine, including an eagle at the 18th.

The round vaulted him into the lead and gave him a three-shot cushion entering Sunday.

He didn’t slow down in the final round. Koivun birdied four of his first six holes to extend his advantage before holding off a late charge from Scheffler. Along the way, he played his final 42 holes without a bogey, made a crucial 15-foot par putt on the ninth after hearing spectators warn that “Scottie’s coming,” and added key birdies on Nos. 12 and 16 to keep the world’s top-ranked player at bay.

By the time he tapped in on the 72nd hole, Koivun had finished at 25-under 259, setting a new 72-hole tournament scoring record while breaking Lee Hodges’ previous mark established in 2023.

Scottie Scheffler Pushes Late, But Golf’s Newest Star Delivers

Scheffler made Koivun earn every shot of the victory. The reigning world No. 1 closed with an impressive 8-under 63 to finish alone in second at 22-under, but he couldn’t overcome a slow stretch midway through the tournament.

“I did what I could today,” Scheffler said after the round. “My back nine Friday and front nine Saturday cost me. But I put up a good fight.”

Even with Scheffler applying pressure throughout the afternoon, Koivun never flinched. He confidently navigated the closing holes, drove the green on the short par-4 16th to set up another birdie, and punctuated the victory by draining a 14-foot par putt on the 18th before celebrating with his father.

The win caps an extraordinary start to Koivun’s professional career. After starring at Auburn and making nine PGA Tour starts as an amateur, including a T23 finish at the 2026 U.S. Open, Koivun needed only three starts as a professional to break through.

With his first Tour title already secured at age 21, and by defeating the world’s top-ranked player in the process, the future of American golf appears to have another superstar on the rise.