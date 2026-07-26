Jackson Koivun’s Parents, George and Meghan Koivun, Lead Family of Ex-Auburn Golfer

Jackson Koivun’s parents, Meghan and George Koivun, have had an up-close look at the golfer’s fast rise to the PGA Tour. The Koivun family is small but loving as Jackson does not have any siblings.

Jackson’s mom, Meghan, admits the golfer may get a bit more love from the family given he is an only child.

“It’s been a pretty cool ride,” Meghan told ESPN’s Paolo Uggetti. “We don’t put any pressure on.

“He’s our only child and we gave him everything we could. It’s just wonderful to see his dreams coming true.”

Jackson is just months removed from his 21st birthday and his trajectory appears to only be going up at such a young age. The golfer was born in San Jose, California, before the family moved to Chapel Hill, North Carolina when he was 17 years old.

Jackson had just turned pro 24 days before the final round of the 3M Open. It is quite an achievement to be competing for a tournament win during your first month on the job.

Here’s what you need to know about the Koivun family.

Jackson Koivun’s Family Is Headlined by Parents, Meghan and George Koivun

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Jackson announced his arrival on the PGA Tour at the 3M Open. Given the golfer’s high level of talent, fans can expect this is the first of many pro tournaments where Jackson will make a name for himself.

When did Jackson’s parents know there was something different about their son as a golfer? Jackson’s dad, George, admitted it was all the wins the former Auburn golfer kept accumulating.

“Our job was to get him to tournaments because he just kept winning,” George told ESPN.

“The minute I felt like he got to the top, he just kept getting better.”

Jackson Koivun Was a Standout College Golfer at Auburn

Heading into the beginning of his college golf career at Auburn, Jackson was already a touted prospect. Auburn golf coach Nick Clinard knew there was something different about Jackson from an early age.

“We knew as a young kid, a small kid, but we knew he was a winner right from the get-go,” the Auburn coach told Golf Channel. “All the Northern Cal Section stuff that he played in (with) junior golf.

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“He was just a guy that shot under par a ton, and he was just, like I said, he was a winner. And he came to a camp at a young age, and we just got to know him and his family over the years,” Clinard added.

“And lucky enough, he chose Auburn, and I think the rest is history.”

Jackson Koivun’s Mom, Meghan, on Golfer: ‘I’ve Probably Watched Him Play More Golf Than Anyone’

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Jackson’s mom and dad have both played integral roles in the golfer’s success. It was Jackson’s father, George, who introduced his son to the game of golf.

Yet, his mother, Meghan, admits that she probably spent the most time with Jackson on the course through the many driving range sessions.

“I’ve probably watched him play golf more than anyone,” Meghan explained to ESPN. “To this day, I can still read him like a book.

“I just got to know his game. I knew what he needed and wanted, the good signs and the bad signs.”