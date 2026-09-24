Jackson Koivun Has Troubling Start To First-Ever Presidents Cup

The future of United States golf is in good hands thanks to players like Jackson Koivun. The 21-year-old finally became a professional back in June after playing in the US Open. He would go onto to make his presence known on the PGA Tour with a win at the 3M Open. Additionally, his impressive play throughout the summer didn’t go unnoticed. Presidents Cup Captain Brandt Snedeker selected him to be a part of the team with the Americans taking on the Internationals.

These events can come with a lot of pressure, and the golfers aren’t just looking to show up for their teammates. They are all representing their respective countries, hoping to etch their names into history. That’s why Koivun’s appearance is so impressive.

Not everyone is guaranteed to play in every round, but Snedeker and Co. strategically sent Koivun out in Thursday’s four-ball. The first-time USA Presidents Cup team member paired up with veteran Justin Thomas.

Koivun Has A Bad Start To Presidents Cup Career

Unfortunately, it started off very poorly for Koivun. On the first hole, he drove the fairway, but it would all go downhill quickly. His approach landed in the bunker, giving him a difficult third. He blasted his next past the hole and had just under 30 feet for par. Thankfully, Thomas had a similar shot from the sand and put it within a foot of the cup.

The next hole wasn’t good for Koivun, either. His drive found its way to the native area. And, the result? A penalty and pretty much his removal from the hole. Thomas ended up going against the International duo of Corey Conners and Nico Echavarria in a two-versus-one scenario. Despite that, the hole was halved.

It’s easy to understand why Koivun may have some nerves, and this led to golf analyst Notah Begay III discussing this on the live broadcast of the Presidents Cup.

“It will take some time for him to get settled. I mean it takes some time when you are a young player playing on a stage like this,” Begay said.

The bounce-back effort from Koivun began on the 3rd, as he striped a drive 303 yards to the fairway on the par-5. Not too long after, he birdied, which should be expected on a score-able par-5. Thomas was only a couple of feet away for birdie, too, so the USA pairing was able to go 1-up thru 3.

The 21-year-old will certainly need some time to adjust to the competitive atmosphere, but competing alongside Thomas should help ease that transition. He also recently experienced this throughout his collegiate golf career. So, the setup isn’t as foreign to him as some may think.

Koivun Will Hopefully Calm Down As The Tournament Goes On

These tournaments require a great deal of experience and/or skill. While he learns the ropes, Koivun will need to rely on his talent. That was not the case on the first two holes during Thursday’s four-ball, and his performance will be something to keep an eye on moving forward.