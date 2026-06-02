Multiple Golfers Unfortunately Withdraw from the Memorial Tournament

Multiple PGA Tour players will tee off at Jack Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village Golf Club this week for the Memorial Tournament, a Signature Event in Dublin, Ohio that brings a limited field and a $20 million purse.

The tournament, founded and hosted by Nicklaus, has long been one of the Tour’s sternest tests and comes with a reputation for punishing poor shots, especially as the schedule turns toward the U.S. Open.

However, two notable names are missing from the field. Jake Knapp withdrew because of a lingering left thumb sprain that first sidelined him after the RBC Heritage.

Knapp had already pulled out of the Cadillac Championship and Truist Championship before missing the PGA Championship as well, interrupting a strong start in which he piled up five top-10 finishes and climbed to 13th inside the FedExCup race.

Viktor Hovland also withdrew, and no reason has been made public. The 2023 Memorial champion beat Denny McCarthy in a playoff at Muirfield Village, then followed that with finishes of T15 in 2024 and T25 in 2025.

He has also struggled for consistency this season, and his most recent start was a missed cut at the PGA Championship.

Knapp’s spot will be filled by another young Canadian talent to make a mark in the Players Championship, but he has since then struggled to compete with the stars. Sudarshan Yellamaraju was added to the field, which already boasts stars like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

Viktor Hovland Got a New Woman in His Life

Hovland has been publicly and confidently single for years. But the story changed recently this year.

The 28-year-old golfer hard-launched his relationship, like Wyndham Clark, at the 2026 Masters Par 3 Contest.

The woman who kissed him on the greens is Tuva Dahl Jensen. She joined him at Augusta National and served as his caddie for the event.

Much is unknown about their relationship. Jensen is a 27-year-old schoolteacher from Fredrikstad, Norway. She works at the Children’s International School near Oslo. She has a twin brother named Ola and her father, Atle, is involved in the theatrical world.