$66 Million Golfer Abruptly Withdraws Just 1 Day Before 3M Open

The 3M Open field looked a lot different by Wednesday than it did just a week ago. Ryan Fox skipped town after winning the Claret Jug. Jordan Spieth’s name unknowingly disappeared from the entry list despite a heavily promoted commitment.

On Wednesday, another name dropped out. Jason Day, the 38-year-old Australian who has banked more than $66 million across his PGA Tour career, is no longer teeing it up this week.

He withdrew from the 3M Open just one day before the tournament’s Thursday start, citing a back injury that has dogged him for the better part of a decade and cost him a major appearance just last month.

He walked off the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in mid-June after just 10 holes, grimacing and grabbing his lower back following a practice swing on the tee.

He shot 7-over through those 10 holes before calling it quits, and the injury marked his 12th career mid-tournament withdrawal. He has clearly not put the issue fully behind him.

Day has earned just over $1.8 million on Tour this season, playing 16 events.

Charley Hoffman will replace the fashion star on the field.

Besides Jason Day, Jordan Spieth Also Withdrew From 3M Open

Spieth’s situation played out very weirdly. The 3M Open had promoted Spieth’s commitment on social media roughly 10 days before the official field release.

Those promotional posts have since been quietly deleted. When the finalized field list went out on July 17, Spieth’s name was nowhere on it. The tournament simply listed him as a “late withdrawal,” offering no further explanation.

Spieth missed the cut by nine shots after carding rounds of 73 and 77 at the very course where he won the Open Championship back in 2017. He has not finished inside the top 55 in any of his last five starts.

Whether the withdrawal stems from lingering frustration over his form, a physical issue or simply a change of heart about traveling to Minnesota remains unknown.

Scottie Scheffler Headlines the Field

Scottie Scheffler is the headlining name at Minnesota this week. He skipped the event last year but has decided to tee up one last time before the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Scheffler’s arrival in Blaine did not happen overnight.

Hollis Cavner, CEO of Pro Link Sports, the company that stages the 3M Open, said his staff had been courting Scheffler for a long stretch before he finally said yes.

“We’ve been talking to Scottie for years. Working on him,” Cavner said. “Maybe he finally just broke down and said, ‘Yes.’ I think he wants to see what we got going on here.”

Scheffler echoed that enthusiasm when 3M made the commitment official.

“I’m looking forward to playing the 3M Open for the first time,” he said. “I’ve heard great things about the event and I’m excited to get to Minnesota and compete at TPC Twin Cities.”