Major Champion Pulls Out of Rocket Classic Amid Ongoing Injury Battle

Jason Day has withdrawn from this week’s Rocket Classic, marking the second consecutive PGA Tour event he has pulled out of before the tournament as he continues to battle a lingering back injury.

The decision comes at a critical point in the season, with the FedExCup Playoffs just around the corner and Day’s postseason hopes hanging in the balance.

Hayden Springer will take Day’s place in the field.

Back Injury Continues to Sideline Day

The 38-year-old has been dealing with a back injury since the U.S. Open, where his tournament came to a painful end during the opening round. Starting on the back nine at Shinnecock Hills, Day struggled to a 6-over 41 that included six consecutive bogeys before finishing his final hole.

He was visibly uncomfortable throughout the round, repeatedly reaching for his lower back, and was ultimately carted back to the clubhouse after completing his day.

Despite the severity of the injury, Day attempted to return the following week at the Travelers Championship. While he managed to make it through four rounds, he finished tied for 55th and never appeared fully healthy.

He also teed it up at The Open Championship but failed to make the cut, raising further questions about whether his back had recovered enough to withstand competitive golf.

Those concerns have only intensified over the past two weeks. Day withdrew before last week’s 3M Open and has now pulled out of the Rocket Classic as well, leaving his immediate playing future uncertain.

FedExCup Playoff Race Becoming Increasingly Difficult

Entering the Rocket Classic, Day sits No. 74 in the FedExCup standings. Only the top 70 players after the Wyndham Championship will qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs while also securing full PGA Tour status for next season.

Missing another opportunity to earn valuable points leaves Day with virtually no margin for error.

If he is unable to compete, or is limited by his back once again, his season could effectively come to an end before the postseason begins.

For a player who has experienced a career resurgence in recent years after winning the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, missing the playoffs would be a disappointing finish to a season derailed by injury rather than poor form.

Injuries Have Defined mMuch of Day’s Career

Unfortunately for Day, injuries have become an all-too-familiar storyline throughout his decorated career.

The Australian has battled numerous physical ailments over the years, including chronic back problems, neck injuries, vertigo and various other health concerns.

“It [vertigo] would typically come for about three holes or so and then like gradually got better and better and I’m like, ‘okay, I feel kind of dizzy and nauseous, but I can get through this, no problem,'” Day said in 2023.

While he has repeatedly fought his way back to elite-level golf, maintaining long-term health has proven to be one of the biggest challenges of his career.

“I just needed to take some time off, that was pretty much plain and simple. And then obviously on top of it just rework how I come to the golf course and work as well,” Day said.

Rocket Classic Loses One of its Biggest Names

Day’s withdrawal is also a disappointment for Rocket Classic fans, who were looking forward to seeing one of the Tour’s most recognizable players return to Detroit Golf Club.

It also means fans won’t get to see the latest apparel collaboration from Malbon Golf, the clothing company that sponsors Day and is known for creating tournament-specific outfits.

With Detroit serving as one of the brand’s showcase events, many had anticipated another unique look from the former major champion.

While the Rocket Classic still boasts a strong field led by Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler, Day’s absence removes another proven champion from the lineup.