Jason Day Part Of YouTube History, Good Good Golf Does Unbelievable… Again

Good Good Golf has done the unbelievable again. Another hole-in-one captured on YouTube was a first-ever, as Matt Scharff drained an ace on Jason Day’s backyard golf course.

The boys are still trekking through the United States on their 50 States in 50 Days tour, and on Day 15, they stopped in Ohio. A video that was a bit different than many of their others, Good Good visited Jason Day’s home, where he’d had a custom nine-hole course awaiting their arrival.

Day Put Up Some Nasty Pin Placements

At the start of the video, Day addressed Good Good fans and said that Garrett Clark had asked him to put the pins in some tough locations. He did, then told the fans that no one had ever gotten a hole-in-one on his course since it was built.

Day hinted that if anyone was going to get one, it might be someone from Good Good, as they have a knack for big shots caught on video. And, right on cue, it was Matt Scharff, who hit a wedge a bit left of the pin, but the ball kicked off the bank of an undulating green and headed toward the hole, rolling in at the perfect speed.

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Matt Scharff Is The YouTube King of Hole-in-Ones

While Ghetti actually has more aces than anyone in Good Good, it’s Scharff who is known for his timing.

Scharff, a founding member of Good Good Golf, has built a reputation as one of YouTube golf’s most prolific ace-makers. He’s recorded multiple holes-in-one on camera, including two separate aces on par-4 holes — an extraordinarily rare feat. His first came in 2021 on a driveable par-4, a shot widely credited with helping launch Good Good’s popularity. In November 2023, he stunned fans again with a second par-4 ace, a 320-yard shot dubbed “The Greatest Golf Shot in History” by the group.

That he was the one to drain a first-ever hole-in-one at Day’s course seems fitting. Scharff also predicted at the start of the 50 States in 50 Days that he would get an ace at some point in the video. That he got one on Day 15 means there are 35 days left for someone else to get one too.

The video is doing well on YouTube, as one might expect it would given the prominent featuring of the hole-in-one.

Jason Day Didn’t Bail on Good Good

Fans of the video are using the comment section to show their appreciation for Jason Day, who could have bailed on Good Good like many sponsors and golf courses did. He stuck with them during a time that the company is rebuilding their brand.

After a poor choice in an advertising campaign for a Callaway driver, Goog Good lost sponsors, support from course, and their relationship with the PGA Tour. Day, however, is still with the PGA and has stayed close.

“Shoutout to Jason for not switching up on the boys,” wrote one fan. “Jason Day is the absolute man. Not turning his back on Good Good in a time of need. Will always be my favorite golfer not for just his play,” wrote another.