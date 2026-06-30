John Deere Classic Picks: Five Golfers to Watch For This Week

With the John Deere Classic approaching, golf fans wonder who are some great picks for this upcoming tournament. The FedEx Cup Playoffs approach quickly, and players on the bubble need to acquire points in order to retain their tour cards. Only the top 100 players in the FedEx Cup will keep their tour card, so this week proves vital for those needing more to stay on the PGA Tour.

Per DataGolf’s course fit tool, TPC Deere Run requires accuracy off the tee. A complete game from tee to green also is necessary to create plenty of scoring opportunities. Overall, the course is fairly easy. That being said, the chipping areas around the greens can be arduous if players miss the green in regulation.

After a rough start to the season, Keegan Bradley (28/1) continues to play solid golf over the last few months. Despite lacking moments of contention this season, Bradley consistently gains strokes in most categories. In his last four starts, Bradley has gained strokes on approach. He ranks in the 73rd percentile off the tee, 87th percentile on approach, 97th percentile around the green, and the 66th percentile in putting.

He has only played the John Deere Classic twice, finishing t-61 and t-22, but those results were over 10 years ago now. Bradley has won four tournaments since 2023, and this appears as good of a spot as any for him to snag another victory.

John Deere Classic Picks: Expect Ryo Hisatsune to Continue His Solid Season

Ryo Hisatsune (45/1) came into 2026 without any expectations from the casual golf fan. However, his start to the season elevated him as a true threat in any event for a proper result. Although, Hisatusne seems to have cooled off significantly since the beginning of the season. It appears most of his struggles occur around the greens.

He ranks in the 87th percentile off the tee and the 85th percentile on approach. Those are excellent ball striking numbers, making him a reliable player. However, he only ranks in the 38th percentile around the greens and the 39th percentile with the putter. In his last five starts, Hisatsune lost strokes with the putter. If he can turn the short game around, look for Hisatsune to be around for the weekend given his ball striking consistency. In two starts at the John Deere Classic, he gained strokes from tee to green, but lost significantly with the putter. Seemingly, he knows how to get around this place, and perhaps with a little luck his direction he can snag a victory.

Other Players of Note This Week

Mac Meissner (55/1) is another name to look out for this week. This season marks the best year of his career thus far, showcasing a complete game throughout the bag. He ranks in the 50th percentile off the tee, 78th percentile on approach, 88th percentile around the greens, and the 83rd percentile in putting. In 2024, he finished t-20th at the John Deere Classic.

Max McGreevy (80/1) comes off an admirable performance at the U.S. Open, finishing t-32nd in the field. Despite only ranking in the 21st percentile in putting, he gained +0.81 strokes on the greens at Shinnecock. He ranks in the 72nd percentile off the tee, 79th percentile on approach, and the 64th percentile around the greens. With a complete game from tee to green, all McGreevy needs in positivity on the greens to contend.

Zac Blair (150/1) provides intriguing longshot value in this event. He also comes off a respectable t-32nd finish at the U.S. Open. Blair only ranks in the 22nd percentile off the tee, but that is because he lacks distance (2nd percentile). He is extremely accurate (91st percentile), fitting in with the course fit profile. In the other categories, Blair ranks in the 80th percentile on approach, 50th percentile around the greens, and the 35th percentile in putting. At a good course fit and in good form, Blair could continue to surprise in strong fields. He also has had a solid season on the Korn Ferry Tour.