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John Deere Classic Purse 2026: How Much Does the Winner Make

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John Deere Classic trophy
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A detailed view of the winner's trophy during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 04.

Chris Gotterup added another milestone to what has become a remarkable 12-month stretch, rallying from five shots behind with a stunning final-round 9-under 62 to win the 2026 John Deere Classic.

The victory marked Gotterup’s fourth PGA Tour title in the last year and his third individual win of the 2026 season. It was also an emotional triumph, as his older brother, Patrick Gotterup, served as his caddie for the week.

After posting 20-under-par and waiting on the practice range to see if his score would hold up, Gotterup became emotional once it was official, celebrating one of the most meaningful victories of his career alongside his brother.

The win was especially fitting given Gotterup’s history with the tournament. The John Deere Classic awarded him a sponsor exemption in 2022 after he finished his collegiate career at Oklahoma, and despite preparing to defend his Genesis Scottish Open title the following week, he remained committed to returning to TPC Deere Run.

“I really like this tournament. They’ve been super nice to me,” Gotterup said afterward. “To have Patrick out here with me … it’s just so awesome.”

With the victory, Gotterup climbed to No. 7 in the Official World Golf Ranking while adding another sizable paycheck to his growing list of accomplishments.

Gotterup Earns Winner’s Share

The 2026 John Deere Classic featured a $9 million purse, with Gotterup taking home the winner’s share of $1.5 million.

His comeback victory came after he erased a five-shot deficit entering the final round, making birdies in four of his first five holes before closing with a bogey-free 62. He ultimately avoided a playoff after Ben Kohles found the water with his approach on the 72nd hole and finished with a heartbreaking double bogey.

For Gotterup, the victory continued what has become one of the hottest stretches in professional golf. After winning the Genesis Scottish Open last summer by holding off Rory McIlroy, he carried that momentum into 2026 with victories at the Sony Open and WM Phoenix Open before adding the John Deere Classic to his growing resume.

John Deere Classic Purse Breakdown

Here is a look at the complete payouts for the 2026 John Deere Classic:

Finish Prize Money
1st $1,584,000
2nd $959,200
3rd $607,200
4th $431,200
5th $360,800
6th $319,000
7th $297,000
8th $275,000
9th $257,400
10th $239,800
11th $222,200
12th $204,600
13th $187,000
14th $169,400
15th $160,600
16th $151,800
17th $143,000
18th $134,200
19th $125,400
20th $116,600
21st $107,800
22nd $99,000
23rd $91,960
24th $84,920
25th $77,880
26th $70,840
27th $68,200
28th $65,560
29th $62,920
30th $60,280
31st $57,640
32nd $55,000
33rd $52,360
34th $50,160
35th $47,960
36th $45,760
37th $43,560
38th $41,800
39th $40,040
40th $38,280
41st $36,520
42nd $34,760
43rd $33,000
44th $31,240
45th $29,480
46th $27,720
47th $25,960
48th $24,552
49th $23,320
50th $22,616
51st $22,088
52nd $21,560
53rd $21,208
54th $20,856
55th $20,680
56th $20,504
57th $20,328
58th $20,152
59th $19,976
60th $19,800
61st $19,624
62nd $19,448
63rd $19,272
64th $19,096
65th $18,920
66th $18,744
67th $18,568
68th $18,392
69th $18,216
70th $18,040
71st $17,864
72nd $17,688
73rd $17,512
74th $17,336
75th $17,160
76th $16,984
77th $16,808
78th $16,632
79th $16,456
80th $16,280
81st $16,104
82nd $15,928
83rd $15,752
84th $15,576
85th $15,400
86th $15,224
87th $15,048
88th $14,872
89th $14,696
90th $14,520

What’s Next on the PGA Tour?

The PGA Tour now heads overseas for one of the busiest stretches of the season, beginning with the Genesis Scottish Open from July 9-12 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

The tournament carries a $9 million purse and 500 FedExCup points, with Gotterup returning as the defending champion.

Players not competing in Scotland will have the option of teeing it up at the ISCO Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, which offers a $4 million purse and 300 FedExCup points.

The following week, the world’s best head to Royal Birkdale in Southport, England, for The Open Championship, the final men’s major of the season. While the purse has not yet been announced, the championship will award 750 FedExCup points.

An alternate-field event, the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic, will be played the same week with a $4 million purse.

The schedule then returns to the United States for the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, from July 23-26. The event features an $8.8 million purse and 500 FedExCup points before players head to Detroit Golf Club for the Rocket Classic from July 30-Aug. 2, where a $10 million purse and another 500 FedExCup points will be up for grabs.

This will be the last year the Rocket Classic is played in Detroit.

Alyssa Polczynski Alyssa Polczynski is a multimedia journalist covering Major League Baseball and golf for Heavy.com. She has experience as an editorial producer for MLB.com and contributed to the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR). More about Alyssa Polczynski

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John Deere Classic Purse 2026: How Much Does the Winner Make

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