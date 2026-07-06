John Deere Classic Purse 2026: How Much Does the Winner Make

Chris Gotterup added another milestone to what has become a remarkable 12-month stretch, rallying from five shots behind with a stunning final-round 9-under 62 to win the 2026 John Deere Classic.

The victory marked Gotterup’s fourth PGA Tour title in the last year and his third individual win of the 2026 season. It was also an emotional triumph, as his older brother, Patrick Gotterup, served as his caddie for the week.

After posting 20-under-par and waiting on the practice range to see if his score would hold up, Gotterup became emotional once it was official, celebrating one of the most meaningful victories of his career alongside his brother.

The win was especially fitting given Gotterup’s history with the tournament. The John Deere Classic awarded him a sponsor exemption in 2022 after he finished his collegiate career at Oklahoma, and despite preparing to defend his Genesis Scottish Open title the following week, he remained committed to returning to TPC Deere Run.

“I really like this tournament. They’ve been super nice to me,” Gotterup said afterward. “To have Patrick out here with me … it’s just so awesome.”

With the victory, Gotterup climbed to No. 7 in the Official World Golf Ranking while adding another sizable paycheck to his growing list of accomplishments.

Gotterup Earns Winner’s Share

The 2026 John Deere Classic featured a $9 million purse, with Gotterup taking home the winner’s share of $1.5 million.

His comeback victory came after he erased a five-shot deficit entering the final round, making birdies in four of his first five holes before closing with a bogey-free 62. He ultimately avoided a playoff after Ben Kohles found the water with his approach on the 72nd hole and finished with a heartbreaking double bogey.

For Gotterup, the victory continued what has become one of the hottest stretches in professional golf. After winning the Genesis Scottish Open last summer by holding off Rory McIlroy, he carried that momentum into 2026 with victories at the Sony Open and WM Phoenix Open before adding the John Deere Classic to his growing resume.

John Deere Classic Purse Breakdown

Here is a look at the complete payouts for the 2026 John Deere Classic: