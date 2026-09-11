‘Are you f****** serious’: Jon Rahm Reaches Breaking Point at Irish Open

Jon Rahm’s patience was pushed beyond its limit during a chaotic opening round of the Amgen Irish Open, with fierce winds and painfully slow play turning Thursday at Doonbeg into an exhausting battle for some of golf’s biggest names.

Rahm was part of the marquee afternoon wave at Trump International Golf Links, playing alongside Shane Lowry and Race to Dubai leader Patrick Reed.

But instead of settling into a rhythm, the group repeatedly found itself waiting as the conditions on Ireland’s west coast created major backups around the course.

The Spaniard eventually boiled over after watching a short birdie attempt at the par-5 eighth slide past the hole, appearing to be influenced by the wind.

Rahm shouted, “Are you f****** serious?” loudly enough for the moment to be picked up on the television broadcast, prompting an apology from the commentary team.

Rahm’s Frustration Boils Over At Irish Open

Rahm’s reaction did not come completely out of nowhere. The two-time Irish Open champion had already appeared unhappy earlier in his round, including an animated discussion with tournament officials on the fifth green.

Conditions had become exceptionally difficult by the time the headline groups made their way onto the course. Strong Atlantic gusts caused problems on the greens, while the layout of Doonbeg contributed to significant congestion.

At one stage, multiple groups were reportedly waiting on the same tee. The group immediately ahead of Rahm needed around two hours to complete their opening five holes.

McIlroy And Other Stars Face Lengthy Round

McIlroy’s group, which included Brooks Koepka and Robert MacIntyre, was directly in front of Rahm, Lowry and Reed, with the two star-studded trios teeing off only 10 minutes apart. The defending champion’s round ultimately stretched to nearly six hours as gusts reportedly reached approximately 35 mph.

“This course isn’t conducive to sort of letting you get in a flow. Especially the first two days with so many people in the field, there’s a lot of stopping and starting,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy still managed to post a one-under round despite the conditions.

Lowry fared even better. The Irishman produced a three-under 67 to sit two shots behind Joaquin Niemann, who emerged from the difficult opening day with a five-under 65.

“Look, you knew going out that you needed to make some birdies early on on those par-5s that were downwind. I felt like I did that,” Lowry said. “Then when I turned around, I felt like I did a solid job of making pars and trying to get to the clubhouse as quick as I could.

“I honestly didn’t think we were going to get finished. That’s probably the longest round of golf I ever played, in a three-ball anyway. I’m happy with my score.”

Some players were unable to finish before darkness, leaving the tournament with unfinished first-round business heading into Friday.

For Rahm, the circumstances also made for a particularly demanding return to Irish Open competition. He arrived at Doonbeg looking for a third victory in the event after previously winning in 2017 and 2019.