Why Jon Rahm Won’t Join Bryson DeChambeau in LIV Golf Investor Role

The future of LIV Golf remains uncertain, and Bryson DeChambeau has already committed to keeping the league afloat. Jon Rahm? Eh, not so much.

DeChambeau recently said he was open to investing in LIV Golf to help secure future funding after the Saudi Arabia PIF revealed it was pulling its financial backing. Asked whether he’d do something similar, Rahm politely sidestepped the question, insisting his focus remains on the golf course.

“(For me), it would be more of a stay-in-your-lane type situation,” Rahm explained in a press conference ahead of LIV Golf Andalucia. “I know nothing about business. I’m never going to claim to know anything about business, and if I was in a business pitch, I would not know the first thing to say.

“My job is to play golf, and I’ll say it’s hard enough as it is, especially this week.”

Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau Split on LIV Golf Fundraising

While Rahm prefers to take a hands-off approach — and given the kinds of money he’s making, can you really blame him? — he did appreciate the work someone like DeChambeau is putting in for the tour.

“But if any player who knows what they’re doing is willing to do certain things like that, I think it can only help,” he added. “To have insight from a player on a meeting like that can help, and I’m open for any suggestions possible, but I would also say I don’t have the free time that Bryson has to be flying around the country to attend meetings with three little ones and one on the way. Even if I wanted to, I don’t know if I could do it.”

What LIV Golf’s Uncertain Future Means for Jon Rahm

Even if Rahm won’t be investing in the tour or helping to secure future funding, he should be a very interested observer in what happens. The two-time major winner recently confirmed he has multiple years left on his LIV contract. Without the massive PIF financial backing, it’s unclear how or even if Rahm’s contract will be paid out in full.

There’s another big question regarding Rahm’s future: If he’s not playing on the LIV tour, where does he play his golf? The obvious option is a return to the PGA Tour, but that might be easier said than done. Brooks Koepka was able to return, taking advantage of the Returning Member Program earlier this year.

But would the Tour be willing to welcome Rahm back?

“They will have status as past major champions, just like Rahm, and continuing any hostility isn’t going to do the Tour or the players any good,” veteran golf writer Bob Harig wrote for Sports Illustrated in early May. “Not being able to play in signature events is a pretty good penalty anyway, and one that in effective is similar to a ban. But their presence would help other events and they’ve still got the opportunity to qualify for the Signatures.”

On the course, Rahm will use LIV Golf Andalucia as a tune-up for the US Open at Shinnecock Hills. The Spaniard has two LIV Golf wins this season with six top-five finishes.