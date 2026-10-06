Jon Rahm Gets Concerning LIV Golf Update After Personal News

Jon Rahm’s future in professional golf remains one of the biggest questions in the sport’s changing landscape. The former world No. 1 has enjoyed another strong season with LIV Golf while also maintaining his connection with the DP World Tour.

That situation has become more complicated as LIV Golf works through its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings and prepares for a potential new structure in 2027.

Rahm is also balancing his professional schedule with an important personal moment. Against that backdrop, another development has now added to the uncertainty surrounding his future.

Jon Rahm’s LIV Golf Deal Remains in Limbo After Court Ruling

Golf Digest’s Joel Beall reported that New Jersey’s bankruptcy court has granted Sergio Garcia a release from his LIV Golf contract, while Rahm’s agreement remains unresolved.

According to Beall, the court adjourned Rahm’s contract hearing until November 5.

He is the only LIV player whose contract matter has been pushed back in the bankruptcy proceedings.

The timing is significant. LIV’s new investor, BC Partners, moved its player commitment deadline to October 25.

That means players are being asked to make decisions about LIV’s proposed 2027 structure before Rahm’s contract issue is addressed.

Rahm has not publicly confirmed that he intends to leave LIV Golf.

Beall noted that there had been speculation among LIV staff that Rahm wanted out, but the Spaniard has remained noncommittal in his public comments.

The situation also comes as BC Partners moves forward with plans to support LIV’s next phase.

The firm has made an initial $4 million investment and could provide up to $300 million in financing to help the league emerge from bankruptcy, subject to court approval.

Rahm is also among the prominent LIV golfers listed as a creditor in the bankruptcy proceedings.

The proposed restructuring could release LIV players from their existing contracts, but Rahm’s individual situation will now have to wait until the November hearing.

That differs from Garcia’s position. Garcia has now been granted the freedom to consider where he will play in 2027, while Rahm remains tied to an unresolved contract.

While Rahm’s LIV situation develops, his commitments on the European circuit have also been affected by his latest personal decision.

Jon Rahm’s DP World Tour Plans Take Another Hit After Spanish Open Withdrawal

Rahm withdrew from the Spanish Open after announcing that his wife is expected to give birth to the couple’s fourth child.

The decision came shortly after he also missed the Dunhill Links Championship.

The Spanish Open was particularly significant for Rahm.

He has won the tournament three times, matching Seve Ballesteros’ record, and was expected to be one of the event’s biggest names.

Rahm’s withdrawal also matters because of his DP World Tour obligations.

He has played three DP World Tour events in 2026 and needs five starts under the terms of his agreement with the circuit.

He remains 43rd in the Race to Dubai standings and could qualify for the Abu Dhabi playoff event.

The DP World India Championship in Delhi and the Genesis Championship in South Korea offer further opportunities before the playoffs, though his participation in either has not been confirmed.

Rahm resolved his dispute with the DP World Tour earlier this year and remains eligible for the 2027 Ryder Cup.

His five-event requirement is therefore an important part of his schedule as the season continues.

At the same time, LIV players now have until October 25 to decide whether they will commit to the proposed 2027 structure. Rahm’s contract hearing is scheduled for November 5.

For now, Rahm’s immediate focus is on his family and remaining European commitments. His longer-term future with LIV, however, remains unresolved as the league moves into its next chapter.