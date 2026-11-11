Jon Rahm Fires Back at LIV Golf Critics With Blunt Admission

Jon Rahm isn’t interested in hearing LIV Golf blamed for his recent struggles in major championships.

The two-time major winner pushed back on suggestions that his decision to join the controversial league contributed to his declining results on golf’s biggest stages, instead acknowledging problems with his own swing.

Rahm’s comments come shortly after LIV Golf announced plans to shut down, bringing an abrupt end to the breakaway league that reshaped professional golf over the past several years.

Speaking ahead of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai on November 10, Rahm made it clear that he believes responsibility for his performances rests with him, not his former tour.

The Spaniard also acknowledged that his game hasn’t always held up under the pressure of major championship competition.

Jon Rahm Fires Back at LIV Golf Criticism

Rahm’s decision to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf in December 2023 was one of the most consequential moves in professional golf.

At the time, he was coming off a tremendous season that included his second major championship victory at the Masters.

However, his results in golf’s four biggest tournaments have been considerably less consistent since making the move.

During a November 10 press conference, Rahm was asked whether returning to more traditional tour competition could help him rediscover his best form.

He took issue with the suggestion that LIV Golf was responsible for his disappointing major performances.

“We’ve got to stop blaming LIV for me playing poorly at the majors,” Rahm said, according to Golf Digest’s Joel Beall.

Rahm insisted that he had opportunities to contend at the PGA Championship during his time with LIV and attributed his struggles to technical problems in his swing.

The former world No. 1 explained that flaws in a player’s technique can be easier to overcome during ordinary tournaments.

Major championships, however, present a different challenge.

With more difficult conditions and greater pressure, those same imperfections become much harder to hide.

Rahm hopes the adjustments he’s recently made to his swing will help him perform more consistently when the stakes are the highest.

Rahm Looks to Rediscover Major Championship Form After LIV Exit

Rahm’s 2026 major championship results illustrate the inconsistency he was describing.

He finished tied for 38th at the Masters, missed the cut at the U.S. Open, and tied for 46th at The Open Championship.

Of course, Rahm was in contention at the PGA Championship, finishing tied for second. This shows that he still possesses the ability to compete on golf’s biggest stages.

Even during his time with LIV, Rahm continued winning regularly, capturing the league’s individual season championship in all three of his seasons.

That success offers some support for his argument that the underlying quality of his game hasn’t disappeared.

Now, the 32-year-old is beginning a new chapter in his professional career.

Rahm announced his intention to leave LIV Golf before the league confirmed its shutdown, rejecting the proposed terms of its attempted 2027 relaunch.

He has already enjoyed success since returning to DP World Tour competition, winning the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship on November 8.

It was his first DP World Tour victory since 2022 and provided a timely reminder of his ability to win against strong competition.

The victory also moved Rahm into contention for the DP World Tour’s season-long Race to Dubai title heading into this week’s championship.

With LIV Golf winding down and another major championship season approaching, Rahm has an opportunity to answer questions about his game through his performances.

If his recent swing adjustments prove successful, he could soon find himself contending for a third major championship rather than answering questions about why he hasn’t won one since 2023.