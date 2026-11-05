LIV Golf to Shut Down Following Major Bankruptcy Court Announcement

After four tumultuous years that reshaped professional golf, LIV Golf is preparing to shut down.

The Saudi-backed golf league’s attorneys confirmed during a November 5 bankruptcy court hearing that plans for LIV Golf 2.0 will not move forward, according to an update from golf news account NUCLR Golf.

The announcement follows the collapse of a proposed $300 million financing agreement with private investment firm BC Partners Credit, which had offered LIV a potential path toward returning to competition in 2027.

LIV’s decision to abandon its attempted relaunch marks a stunning reversal for an organization that once appeared capable of permanently transforming professional golf through enormous player contracts and unprecedented prize money.

The league’s shutdown will now raise questions about the futures of some of golf’s biggest stars, along with the financial obligations left unresolved by its collapse.

🚨🪦⛳️ LIV AND LET DIE — LIV GOLF TO FORMALLY WIND DOWN. Officially confirmed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court this morning, lawyers for the league say 2.0 will not move forward, marking the end of an era for a tumultuous time in professional golf. LIV Golf’s lawyer: "We believe the… pic.twitter.com/y2SL3k257q — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) November 5, 2026

LIV Golf Announces End of League After Bankruptcy Crisis

LIV’s financial problems have been mounting for months, but the organization had maintained hopes of returning in a different form.

After Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund withdrew its financial backing, LIV filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September.

The league subsequently reached an agreement with BC Partners Credit that could have provided up to $300 million to support its restructuring.

The proposed LIV Golf 2.0 would have operated with a smaller schedule, increased emphasis on team competition, and an ownership model allowing players to receive equity stakes.

However, securing enough players to make that vision a reality proved difficult.

Several recognizable names, including Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia and Tyrrell Hatton, moved away from the proposed relaunch.

BC Partners ultimately withdrew its support after LIV failed to secure the necessary player commitments, leaving the league without the financing required to move forward.

The collapse of that arrangement was a devastating setback, but Thursday’s courtroom development represents something more definitive.

Rather than continuing to pursue its planned comeback, LIV is now preparing to wind down its operations.

LIV Golf Shutdown Leaves Bryson DeChambeau and Other Stars Facing Questions

LIV launched in 2022 as a direct challenger to the PGA Tour, offering enormous guaranteed contracts and lucrative tournament purses to attract established stars.

The Public Investment Fund ultimately invested more than $5 billion in the organization, helping fund its aggressive expansion.

Players such as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and Bryson DeChambeau became central figures in a league that sparked bitter divisions across professional golf.

Now, those divisions remain even as LIV’s future as a competing circuit comes to an end.

DeChambeau’s situation is particularly interesting. The two-time U.S. Open champion had been among LIV’s most recognizable attractions, but his contract expired following the 2026 season.

DeChambeau has been one of the few players who have stuck by LIV. The golf megastar will now have to make big decisions about his future.

The league’s bankruptcy also carries substantial financial implications.

LIV’s September filing listed significant unsecured claims involving several prominent players, including Rahm, DeChambeau and Johnson.

Those claims represent amounts identified during the bankruptcy proceedings, rather than guarantees of what the players will ultimately receive.

After four years, the upstart league is done. What implications this will have on the broader world of professional golf remains to be seen.