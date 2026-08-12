Jordan Spieth News Sparks Concern Amid PGA Tour Playoffs

Jordan Spieth made the PGA Tour FedExCup Playoffs, but the star may not be in the postseason events for long. Spieth qualified for the St. Jude Championship, but the pressure is on the golfer to have a solid performance in Memphis.

Based on the final regular-season standings, Spieth is not projected to make the BMW Championship, the next playoff tournament following the St. Jude Championship. The good news for Spieth is that a lot can change based on how the St. Jude Championship shakes out.

Spieth sits at No. 54 in the FedExCup standings heading into the St. Jude Championship. Only the top 50 golfers will advance to qualify for next week’s BMW Championship.

Finally, the field is whittled down to the top 30 golfers for the Tour Championship grand finale in Atlanta.

Jordan Spieth Has Not Had a Top-10 Finish in 2026 Ahead of PGA Tour Playoffs

Spieth finished T19 at the Wyndham Championship as well as T31 at the Rocket Classic. The golfer has not notched a top-10 finish in 2026 despite being close earlier in the season.

Fans have to look back to the Masters in April to find a top-15 finish by Spieth. The golfer still sits in a solid position to make a run at the St. Jude Championship in order to qualify for next week’s BMW Championship.

Jordan Spieth Is Looking for His 1st Win in More Than 4 Years

Spieth has not won in more than four years with the star’s last victory taking place at the 2022 RBC Heritage. Back in July, Spieth continued to express confidence in his game despite the lack of recent wins.

“I feel better than my results have shown,” Spieth explained to reporters on July 13. “Just a mix of reasons why, but a really good opportunity this week to believe that, trust that. The more difficult the venue, it requires me to really dial in mentally a little bit more, which I think is going to be a good thing.

“Then being able to handle whatever comes your way on a difficult major venue and kind of react a bit less. Should be a really good opportunity this week. Yeah, I feel like I have a lot of great golf in front of me. I feel like I’m way more optimistic than I’ve been at a lot of different points in my career,” Spieth continued.

“I’m quite frustrated with the results considering I know where my game is at.”

Jackson Koivun Is the Last Golfer to Qualify for the PGA Tour FedExCup Playoffs

At the other end of the spectrum, Jackson Koivun is surging heading into the postseason. Despite joining the PGA Tour in June, Koivun’s late run allowed the phenom to be the final golfer to qualify for the playoffs.

Koivun will need to make a strong surge at the St. Jude Championship in order to climb 20 spots to qualify for the BMW Championship. The golfer has already proven that a lack of experience is no reason to count out Koivun.

The 21-year-old golfer is one to watch in Memphis.