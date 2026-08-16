Jordan Spieth Dealt Concerning News During FedExCup Playoffs at St. Jude Championship

Despite a hot start at the St. Jude Championship, Jordan Spieth is fighting against elimination in the FedExCup Playoffs standings heading into the final round. Spieth shot a 2-over 72 in the third round and is now on the outside looking in when it comes to the golfers projected to advance in the postseason.

The top 50 golfers following the St. Jude Championship will advance to play in the BMW Championship. Heading into the final round, Spieth sits at No. 53 in the projected FedExCup Playoffs standings.

If the results hold, Spieth would be eliminated from the PGA Tour’s postseason. The good news is that a strong final round at the St. Jude Championship would allow Spieth to advance in the FedExCup Playoffs and qualify for the BMW Championship field.

Let’s dive into the latest PGA Tour golf news amid the FedExCup Playoffs.

FedExCup Standings: Jordan Spieth Is Projected to be Eliminated

Spieth surged up the standings after a stellar opening round 5-under 65 at the St. Jude Championship. Notably, Spieth went bogey free for the first round.

Now, Spieth finds himself once again fighting for survival ahead of the BMW Championship. Spieth was candid about the playoff uncertainty following the first round.

“Yeah, it was tough. I think the tougher part was the last couple of years I was very clearly going in this direction (indicating down),” Spieth told reporters on August 13. “I was not as good as I was earlier in the season.

“… The rest of the season statistically has been very good. I just missed a lot of those big events of just finishing in the top 20 like I did most of the other events this year, which would have left this week to be completely stress free,” Spieth added.

“But outside looking in versus inside trying to hold onto it is a little different mentality, maybe helpful, but after a good start that all changes, right?”

Shane Lowry & Max Homa Are Among the Golfers Not Projected to Advance to the BMW Championship

In addition to Spieth, there are several other notable golfers who are on the outside looking in when it comes to advancing in the playoffs. Ahead of the final round at the St. Jude Championship, Max Homa is right behind Spieth in the projected standings at No. 54.

Shane Lowry sits at No. 64, while Jackson Koivun is No. 67 in the projected standings. Homa, Lowry and Koivun are all projected to be eliminated from the FedExCup Playoffs ahead of the final round.

Jordan Spieth: ‘I Know Next Year Is Going to be an Awesome Year for Me’

Spieth does not need to be perfect to advance, but the star is looking for another solid round at the St. Jude Championship. The golfer feels good about his current form, even if the results have not always been kind to Spieth in recent months.

“I just feel like, as I just mentioned, I’m just in a very different place about the game of golf than I was the last couple seasons heading into this event,” Spieth added.

“Again, if it’s going to work out, great. If it doesn’t, I know next year is going to be an awesome year for me. So it takes a lot of the stress off of this week.”