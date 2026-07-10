Jordan Spieth Skips Scottish Open, Gives Fans a Rare Look at Family Life

As the Genesis Scottish Open heads into weekend play, many golf fans might be wondering where Jordan Spieth sits on the leaderboard. The three-time major champion, however, is nowhere to be found at North Berwick this week.

Instead, Spieth chose to skip the event. He will use the extra time to rest, spend with his family, and prepare for the final major championship of the season, The 154th Open.

Spieth Sits Out in Preparation

Spieth has made a habit of sitting out of the Genesis Scottish Open in recent years. His last appearance came in 2022, when he missed the cut and failed to make it to weekend play. Since then, he has chosen to travel overseas later. Instead, he focuses on preparation for The Open, rather than adding another tournament to an already demanding schedule.

This strategy makes even more sense this year. The Open returns to Royal Birkdale, and the course holds special memories for Spieth. The last time the major tournament took place there was back in 2017. During which, Spieth took home the Claret Jug in a memorable final round. After a wayward tee shot on the 13th hold landed him near the driving range equipment, Spieth seemed out of the game. In true Jordan Spieth fashion, he was somehow able to record a bogey. He followed that up with a birdie and an eagle, followed by two more birdies. The performance helped him secure his third major title.

With another opportunity to shine at Royal Birkdale, Spieth seems focused and ready to contend, playing some of his best golf when compared to recent years.

Family Time

Giving fans a glimpse of his downtime, Spieth shared a collection of family photos on social media. The post highlighted plenty of special moments with his wife, Annie, and their three children during the past few weeks.

He captioned the post, “Some of my favorite moments from the last few weeks with this crew… ready to head to Royal Birkdale and The Open!”

Spieth also tagged both Royal Birkdale and The Open, prompting a response from the Major Championship’s social media page. The account replied, “Ready for Royal Birkdale,” adding to the excitement ahead of next week’s major.

The carousel of images featured plenty of candid moments from the family’s summer. One image showed Spieth alongside his family at the John Deere Classic earlier in July. Meanwhile, another captured a Father’s Day celebration with his children standing in front of a “Happy Father’s Day” banner. Additional photos showed the family enjoying time together outside of golf tournaments, offering a look at the balance Spieth has maintained between life on the PGA Tour and at home.

The post was a great sight for fans who offered words of support in the comments. While Spieth’s focus will soon return to the golf course, the post served as a reminder that family remains the central part of his life.

With preparation underway and exciting memories waiting at Royal Birkdale, Spieth will hope the extra week of rest pays off as he looks to secure another Claret Jug.