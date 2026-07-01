Jordan Spieth Makes Personal Admission on Wife Annie, Their Kids & John Deere Classic

Jordan Spieth is the name to watch this week at the John Deere Classic. Desperate to turn his game around, the 32-year-old is hoping to launch the second stage of his career in the same way he did back when he was 19.

Spieth’s early career began at the tournament in 2013, when he recorded his first win. He became the first teenager to win a PGA Tour event since 1931.

Now, with his wife, Annie Verret and three kids, as he steps onto the field, he could not hold in his feelings.

“It’s great. I have a lot of great memories from early in my career, and now coming back with kids, it’s even better,” he revealed during the press conference on Tuesday.

He expressed how his wife and kids are excited to participate more in the event. The Pro-Am event and the day before provide crucial ways to experience an event before the competitive play.

Annie and their kids spent quite some time on the course on Tuesday afternoon.

“The red carpet is rolled out essentially for our kids and this afternoon will be really fun,” he admitted. “My wife will bring them out to the course more than other tournaments just to walk along No. 9 and check out the tractors.”

Spieth’s kids have developed a fascination for tractors. The 4th of July this year falls on Saturday, which will make way for a crowd in the holiday spirit.

“We head into this 4th of July weekend, get some great crowds,” Spieth added. “Hopefully the weather holds off and I can step in and work my way up the leaderboard and have a chance.”

This Week Brought Concerning News on Jordan Spieth

Spieth finished the Travelers Championship with an even par. He was tied for 66th after four days of play.

Heading into that week, Spieth was inside the BMW Championship cut-off, but that performance cost him two more spots, which knocked him off the top 50. He is now just qualified for the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

If the three-time major champion does not improve his performance this week, he might also lose his spot in the top 70, thus completely losing his eligibility for the playoffs.

“Some events I’ve had some scar tissue, but this one I feel like I’ve played well most every time I’ve played it. I’ve got good feelings all around this place,” he revealed to the press on Tuesday.

Jordan Spieth is Hosting A New Golf Tournament

Spieth is doubling down on his long-standing commitment to grassroots golf with the upcoming UAJT Jordan Spieth Championship.

Scheduled for October 16–18, the fall tournament will take place in his hometown of Dallas, Texas, marking the latest expansion of his growing philanthropic footprint in the youth sports space.

The initiative is personal. Long before he became a staple on the PGA Tour, he cut his teeth as a standout on the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) circuit and captured two U.S. Junior Amateur titles.

This championship serves as a direct pipeline for him to give back to the developmental tiers that shaped his own early career.