Jordan Spieth & Wife Annie Verret Announce Personal News Amid PGA Tour Offseason

Jordan Spieth recently announced his partnership with Caris Detect. It is a multi-cancer early detection blood test launched in July.

“Raising awareness about the importance of early detection is something I’m proud to support,” Spieth said in that release.

Spieth also sat down with Caris founder David Dean Halbert. He explained why the cause matters to him.

One of his best friends had leukemia as a child, he said. One of Annie’s best friends died of cancer in high school.

“My mom had breast cancer. Early detection is everything with cancer,” Spieth also added. So fighting against cancer is a special cause for him and he wants to take an active role to save lives.

Now, more news has come forward,

Jordan Spieth & Wife Annie Verret Announce Personal News

The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation announced a new project, teaming up with the Roc Solid Foundation, a Virginia-based nonprofit.

“An incredibly meaningful part of our work happens when we get to show up in person,” the foundation said. “The JSFF is proud to partner with @rocsolidfoundation as a 2026 Community Partner, helping bring hope to children and families facing pediatric cancer through play.”

“Yesterday, Jordan, Annie, their families and the JSFF team got hands-on building a play set for Noel, age 2, who has been fighting neuroblastoma since a diagnosis at 3 months.”

Neuroblastoma is a rare cancer of early nerve cells. The society calls it the most common cancer in infants. It most often strikes children younger than 5.

“For children fighting cancer, everyday play can become difficult as treatments and weakened immune systems limit time in public spaces. A backyard playset creates a safe place to play, make memories and simply be a kid.”

Roc Solid builds backyard play structures for children in cancer treatment. They are one of 11 groups the foundation said it will support in 2026.

Spieth and Verret married in 2018. They live in Dallas with their three young children.

Jordan Spieth on Getting Back to Health

Spieth also spoke about his health this fall. He addressed it Oct. 6 in Japan, ahead of the Baycurrent Classic.

He took close to four weeks off after the PGA Tour. He spent part of that time in Montana.

“I feel as healthy and strong as ever,” Spieth said.

Spieth went through 2026 without a top-10 finish. The PGA Tour said he was the only player to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs without one.

Spieth tied for 13th at the Baycurrent Classic at 11 under.