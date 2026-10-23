Jordan Spieth Announces Personal News on Wife Annie Verret Amid PGA Tour Offseason

Jordan Spieth endured another difficult golf season on the course. He has not finished in the top 10 at any tournament this year.

He ended the season 52nd in the FedEx Cup standings, two spots outside the top 50, missing the BMW Championship again for the third consecutive year.

In this offseason, besides working on his game, he also made a business move. He partnered with Caris Detect to spread their cause and raise awareness against cancer.

It is a blood test that screens for multiple cancers. David Dean Halbert, Caris’ founder, chairman and CEO, said the test, using AI, can help find cancer earlier.

Caris Life Sciences, based in Irving, Texas, uses technology to spot cancer-linked signals in a blood draw.

Caris Detect launched in July. The test uses whole genome sequencing, whole transcriptome sequencing and AI. The test costs $3,500 and is self-pay only.

Spieth sat down with Halbert for an interview posted Oct. 20 on Spieth’s website. The site says early detection is a deeply personal cause for him and his foundation.

Jordan Spieth Announces Personal News

Spieth explained why early detection matters to him and his wife, Annie Verret.

“One of my best friends in the world had leukemia as a kid and one of my wife’s best friends passed away in high school from cancer,” Spieth said.

He praised the company’s work, saying “what Caris is doing is going to be life-changing, already is life-changing.”

He also spoke about his mother. “My mom had breast cancer. Early detection is everything with cancer,” he said.

The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation lists pediatric cancer as one of four funding areas. Spieth and his parents founded it in 2014. The foundation has granted more than $10 million to nonprofits.

In 2024, the foundation gave $500,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The grant supports research and treatment for acute myeloid leukemia. The pediatric cancer focus honors friends and family affected by childhood cancer.

Spieth and Verret met in high school in Texas. They married in 2018 and live in Dallas with their three children.

Jordan Spieth Will Have to Rely on Sponsor Exemptions

Spieth missed the cutoff for automatic entry into the PGA Tour’s 2027 signature events. The top 50 in the 2026 FedEx Cup standings earn spots in all eight events. Spieth finished 52nd.

A second path runs through the FedEx Cup Fall. Players ranked 51st through 60th in the final Fall standings earn spots in the first two signature events. Those are the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational.

Spieth ranks 54th in the Fall standings. The rankings close in late November. Those two spots do not cover the other six signature events.

Spieth received five sponsor exemptions into signature events in 2025. He narrowly missed the top 50 that year, so he needed exemptions again for 2026. He will have to rely on them again for 2027.

Sponsor exemptions end after 2027. The Tour’s new Championship Series, which starts in 2028, will not include sponsor invitations.